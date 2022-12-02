Shenandoah National Park officials said in a Facebook post last week that they have observed a “concerning” rise in the number of vehicle collisions involving deer in recent years. This year, park officials have recorded 45 deer-vehicle collisions.

shen-deer.jpg

A "hot spot" map that shows some of the most problematic areas for deer-car collisions in the park.

In an effort to reduce incidents, park staff have installed "Deer Collision Area" signs along the most heavily used deer crossing areas on Skyline Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you