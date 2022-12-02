Shenandoah National Park officials said in a Facebook post last week that they have observed a “concerning” rise in the number of vehicle collisions involving deer in recent years. This year, park officials have recorded 45 deer-vehicle collisions.
In an effort to reduce incidents, park staff have installed "Deer Collision Area" signs along the most heavily used deer crossing areas on Skyline Drive.
Every fall the park provides staff and visitors with an updated "hot spot" map that shows some of the most problematic areas for deer-car collisions in the park. Deer are currently in breeding season and are much more active and unpredictable during the fall and winter months.
According to the park, visitors can help deer and other wildlife navigate “hot spots” more safely by:
Slowing down and observing speed limits.
Watching carefully for deer and other wildlife along the sides of the road.
Being mindful that deer and many other animals are most active during dawn and dusk, and being extra careful when driving during those times.
Reducing speed when driving in low-visibility situations like fog or darkness.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...