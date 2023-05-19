shenandoah search Overall Run Falls.

A searcher at Overall Run Falls in Shenandoah National Park, one of the areas combed for Mateo Cobo Zevallos.

Friday morning update:

Shenandoah National Park announced Friday morning that searchers are actively looking for a Fairfax County man whose car was found in the park on Tuesday. Some parking areas are reserved for search and rescue personnel. Details from the park's news release:

Mateo Cobo Zevallos

Mateo Cobo Zevallos

Watch: A ranger briefs searchers on Mateo Cobo Zevallos, whose car was found in the park earlier this week.
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos missing poster

Tags

Recommended for you