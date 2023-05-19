Shenandoah National Park announced Friday morning that searchers are actively looking for a Fairfax County man whose car was found in the park on Tuesday. Some parking areas are reserved for search and rescue personnel. Details from the park's news release:
Following a hasty search Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation early Wednesday. The following trails and adjacent areas are closed for search operations: Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge, and Thompson Hollow. Several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel.
The search is led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel, aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, and K9 Alert.
Previous coverage:
Shenandoah National Park announced Wednesday morning that a gray Honda belonging to Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos, 21, was found in a parking lot at mile 21 on Skyline Drive.
Zevallos was last seen May 5 leaving his home in Oakton en route to George Mason University and was reported missing to Fairfax County Police on May 9. He is thought to be wearing gray sweatpants, a black and brown flannel shirt and a green North Face backpack.
“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” the Virginia State Police said in an alert issued Monday.
If you believe you might have seen Zevallos, please call 540-999-3422. For any other questions, call 540-999-3500, ext. 3183
