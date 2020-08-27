At 9:18 this morning a vehicle traveling eastbound on Rt. 211 veered off the road at the intersection with Rt. 729, colliding with the guardrail and overturning in the median, according to Virginia State Police.
Both Amissville Fire and Rescue and the Flint Hill Fire Departments responded to the crash.
There were no fatalities but some passengers sustained injuries. Ambulances arrived at the scene within half an hour and passengers were treated for the injuries at the scene.
This is an ongoing story and more information will be published as it is made available.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.