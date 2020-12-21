Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 20

Todd B. McKinney, 59, of Woodville died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon not far from his home.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle is investigating the accident, which took place at 2:52 p.m. along Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), two-tenths of a mile South of Route 621 (Yancey Road).

McKinney’s 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling South on Rt. 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a fence and several trees, before coming to rest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

“A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash,” according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent Coffey, spokesperson for the Culpeper Division, who added that McKinney was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

