Off the Grid pays it forward with ‘Pay What You Can’ produce
In recent days Elizabeth Melson, Farm Manager of Off the Grid restaurant in Sperryville, posted a generous notice:
“Our FREE / Pay What You Can produce program started last week, we will have Kale, Cherry Belle Radishes, Lemon Balm, and Cherry Tomato Seedlings available.
Simply take what you need or pay what you can. For now, we will set up a table at the restaurant entrance to pick up produce. As the weather gets warmer, we may need to move produce to a refrigerator.
For those who would like to support this program, we would love monthly donors. Donors will get their name on our Wall of Generosity and you are welcome to pick up produce.”
Donations to the Pay What You Can program can be made online: rappnews.link/0v7
Elizabeth shares that her inspiration for such a program is not unique in that she thinks there may be other such programs in existence.
“This is not a CSA offered by local farms, as there are no shares purchased of vegetables and fruits offered on a weekly basis during the growing season,” Elizabeth said. “Rather it is an opportunity for all of us to not only drop by and pick up fresh produce grown on Off the Grid’s farm, but to donate whatever amount possible and for many to also enjoy free sustenance.”
She said that “the program is starting out humbly and I hope it grows. I also want the program to feel like dropping by a neighbor’s house and picking up some bounty from the garden. No signing up or qualifications.” She hopes as well that as the program grows that they will be able to attract collaborators and larger donors.
It is, she says, “a program that celebrates the goodness of people’s hearts.”
And that’s not all Elizabeth is doing to help the community. She is also the Founder of Farm-to-Table Solutions (farmtotablesolutions.com) with the purpose of “offering free-lance administrative and marketing services to small family farms, sustainable agriculture organizations, farmers’ markets, artisan food producers, farm-to-table restaurants and retailers, and producers of natural body care.”
For more information on Elizabeth and her initiative, please see her Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/OTGSperryville) and a recent article in the Fauquier Times.
In addition, Off the Grid offers their fresh produce, as well as prepared food to reheat and serve at home, made from the produce they grow, at local farmers markets:
• Saturdays in Remington, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Marshall, every other Friday starting May 13, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Forest Lakes Farmers Market in Charlottesville, most Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They’ve also applied for Vint Hill, every first Friday, starting in June.