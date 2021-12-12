Former Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish’s last vote on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors was to reserve half of the county’s federal stimulus dollars for a major broadband expansion initiative — a project that will almost certainly outlive Parrish’s time as a member of the body.
The adjournment of Parrish’s last Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday was met with applause and a standing ovation from the dozen community members who sat in on the meeting.
“I just wanted to thank you — first, for serving with honor, integrity, honesty, good cheer and good sense of humor. I think you take the job seriously, but you don't take yourself too seriously, and help keep your ego,” said Gary Light, a member of the Rappahannock County Planning Commission. “Second, I want to thank you for being a good listener. I know you listen to me, listen to others. I've often had to wait for you listening to people as we were trying to get on with the bike ride.”
Parrish will enter retirement after serving on the Board of Supervisors for 13 years, and his exit means the Board will lose a “calming influence,” as described by multiple colleagues, during a time where the body is increasingly experiencing split votes, including on the issue of whether to improve broadband.
“I've really grown to appreciate his very steady demeanor, in meetings and outside of meetings,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson. “He doesn't get too spun up about anything, and I think really has brought an interesting and oftentimes insightful viewpoint to decisions.”
Parrish, a farmer and Rappahannock native, said he’s always tried to take the “middle of the road common sense approach” throughout his three terms on the Board of Supervisors, which has sometimes resulted in him changing his mind on an issue.
Whitson recalled a moment from 2020 when the Board of Supervisors was in a tense debate about the construction of a cell phone tower near Scrabble Road, and an adjacent landowner was worried their driveway would be beaten up from the construction.
“And Chris Parrish said to the cell phone tower company, ‘throw in a load of gravel, and we'll call it good,’” Whitson said. “… He brought a little levity to serve what was a bit of tense back and forth by calling for a load of gravel to make it a deal. And so that kind of levity, I think, goes a long way in just keeping things in perspective.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said Parrish always made himself available to her to answer questions or provide guidance, and said she greatly respects his ability to listen and change his mind.
“He walks in the room with knowledge about an issue, but you can see if you pay attention to him behind the table, a lot of times he's got his head down, and he's really thinking about what he's hearing from whoever speaking. And I really respect that because I think we all do our homework before we walk in the door, but one thing he said to me early on was, ‘make sure that you still hear what is being said or talked about,’” Donehey said.
While newer members of the Board reflect fondly on the two years they worked with Parrish, Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who was first elected to the Board in 1995, said he remembers Parrish as being underprepared to talk about agenda items.
Frazier named broadband and the bike trail hearings in 2018 as instances where he thought Parrish didn’t prepare before voting, saying there were details Parrish clearly didn’t understand.
“I guess it really stands out as one of his signature moves or actions as a member of the Board of Supervisors for all those years — He doesn't read the material,” Frazier said. “...We are now tied to this All Points broadband initiative with one or more supervisors not actually reading the materials.”
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith did not respond to requests for comment.
In 2008, Parrish said he was in Washington and had an hour to kill before a pilates class with his wife, so he sat in on a Board of Supervisors meeting where the representative for Stonewall-Hawthorne at the time suddenly announced he wasn’t going to seek reelection.
Parrish has also served as the Republican appointee on the Rappahannock County Electoral Board for 27 years, four terms on the Board of Assessors and one term on the Board of Equalization. For several years, Parrish was also a minority owner of this newspaper.
“Before I got out of my chair, John McCarthy [former County Administrator] was standing over me … and he said, ‘Now's your chance to tell the press that you're going to run,’” Parrish said. “And I said, ‘Well, I'll think about it.’ And he said,’ you don't have time to think about it. This is a unique opportunity.’ And so I did, and then ran and won.”
Evolution of social media
When Parrish was first elected to the Board of Supervisors, he said social media, specifically Facebook, was not as popular in the county.
But he said with the rise of Facebook came a surge of misinformation, which he said made his job harder as a public servant who is responsible for ensuring his constituents are receiving accurate facts about local issues.
Parrish does not use Facebook, nor does he read the Rappnet email listserv, and he said it makes him “uncomfortable that people do not have the facts.”
In 2019, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution, which was a symbolic move by the body in reinforcing legal ownership of firearms in response to a newly-elected Democratic majority in Richmond. A couple hundred people showed up to what became a raucous battle of ideologies, with some people shouting down others while speaking during the public hearing.
While the resolution passed, Parrish abstained, saying, “I wasn't gonna vote against the Second Amendment, but I wasn't gonna vote for a ridiculous resolution.” He said a lot of people who called him in support of the resolution either hadn’t read it, or were getting their information from others on Facebook, which was oftentimes misinformed.
Parrish’s concern with the resolution was that he believed the concept of a “sanctuary” contradicted the democratic process, because “to say that … you're going to elect people to make laws and then decide that you're not going to obey those certain laws through the sanctuary process is not democracy.” He also contended that there was unclear language at the end of the resolution.
“What frustrated me that particular meeting were a couple hundred people showed up, many of which were not from Rappahannock County ... but they ignored the First Amendment,” said Parrish, saying people were booed and yelled down when others disagreed with them. “But the other thing that really bothered me is nobody had really read it. Nobody had read the actual resolution.”
In 2018, the issue of the bike trail — a path that, had it been approved, would have connected the Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School — divided residents and their representatives on the Board of Supervisors. Parrish, who supported funding for the path, said that saga marked one of the first times he recalled where people were clearly misinformed because of misleading information peddled on Facebook.
More than a hundred community members attended public hearings on the trail, and “No bike trail” signs were posted around the county.
Parrish said he was in a position to see the money being raised through grants and private donations, “But the people didn't want to believe that, because the information they got first was the fact that it was gonna cost the taxpayer.”
He said he’s seeing a similar situation beginning to play out over a request from Washington resident and developer Chuck Akre to adjust the boundary line of the Town of Washington so his Rush River Commons development, which straddles the town and county line, can be brought under a single jurisdiction.
But some residents say the project is out of keeping with the county’s rural character and that there hasn’t been enough outreach to the community about the development. A few “No boundary adjustment” signs have been placed around the county, and while Akre plans to pay for the project with his own personal funds, Parrish said he can envision a future battle, similar to the bike trail, playing out on the basis of faulty information.
Looking ahead
Parrish said that he’s “inherently optimistic” and anticipates the county to eventually receive universal broadband coverage through a plan with All Points Broadband, the county’s chosen private partner to receive state funding.
The county will learn by the end of this month if they were awarded state money through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to fund the project. If the Board of Supervisors votes in early 2022 to move forward with All Points, then the federal money Parrish voted to set aside for the project will be put to use.
Parrish’s successor, Van Carney, said the vast majority of people he talked to while campaigning want universal broadband coverage, and he hopes to help move the Board of Supervisors in that direction.
“I can't thank Chris enough for all the service and the years that he spent on that Board, and I think he's done such a fantastic job for the county,” Carney said. “So those shoes are huge and impossible to fill. But I hope to be a member that can listen and hear and at the same time, help to lead.”
Parrish, an avid cyclist, said he will be spending more time biking, farming and with his grandchildren in Richmond. Parrish’s colleagues say they are thankful that he’s not going far.
“I've known [Carney] since he was a child, and I just know him to be a thoughtful, considerate, honest, fair person,” Parrish said. “And so I hope he does a good job.”