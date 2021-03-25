In observance of National Agriculture Literacy Week (March 15-19), members of the Rappahannock County High School chapter of Future Farmers of America teamed up with Agriculture Education Instructor Michelle Fincham and Ashleigh Cannon of the Rappahannock County Farm Bureau to read to K-2 students about agriculture.
This year’s book is, “How Did That Get in My Lunchbox?: The Story of Food,” by Christine Butterworth, a children’s book that tells the story of farmers and food production all over the world.
On Friday, March 19, FFA Officers Olivia Gibson and Emma Jenkins visited Ms. Barron’s Kindergarten class to read the book aloud to the young students. The kindergarteners enjoyed learning about the origins of their food. FFA members will be visiting other classrooms to share this story with the primary grade levels.
In total, over 2,000 copies of “How Did That Get in My Lunchbox?” have been donated to classrooms in Virginia, along with curriculum resources and activities that can be completed in class or at-home to support the farm-to-table concepts in the book.
Rappahannock County Public Schools would like to thank Ashleigh Cannon and the Rappahannock County Farm Bureau: Women’s Committee for their continued support of sharing agriculture education with our students.
