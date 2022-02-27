David Mendez came to the States with big dreams. His entrepreneurial spirit flowed through his veins and he set his heart on Virginia.
Now, Rappahannock welcomes him with open arms.
His dream is coming true with a specialty store in Flint Hill, called Flint Hill Latin Market, projected to open in the first week of March. It will be filled with local and Latino goods, the latter celebrating his ethnic heritage.
The food selection will be wide ranging — from meats and fresh vegetables, honey, eggs and fruits from local farmers, like Mike Sands of Bean Hollow Grassfed providing meats, to Route 11 potato chips to Latino specialties ranging from Mexican breads to specialty cut meats, like Churrasco, the Portuguese and Spanish name for beef or grilled meat more generally. It is a prominent feature in the cuisine of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.
A myriad of other merchandise will line the shelves, everything from school supplies to day-to-day goods, and he welcomes any local farmers and businesses to contact him with their wares for shelf space.
School children will be invited to enjoy Mexican ice cream and of course Mexican piñatas, a container, often made of papier-mâché, pottery, or cloth, that is decorated, filled with candy, and then broken as part of a celebration.
The store is located beside the Flint Hill Post Office. Currently David is there from 9 to 5, stocking and renovating and welcomes anyone to stop by and say hi.
When the establishment formally opens the hours will be 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week. Mornings, the expansive room, smelling of fresh cut wood shelving, will be filled with the rich aroma of Latino coffee.
From Honduras to Flint Hill
David’s journey started in Honduras, where he was born and raised.
In a high school history class, students were asked to choose a subject place and David chose Virginia.
In January 2008, David landed at Bridgewater College, he smiles sharing, “Virginia offered 4 seasons and it wasn’t too far north nor too far south but arriving in January was a cold welcome mat,” he said.
“I liked the feel of a small private college enabling me to savor Virginia’s cultural heritage in a more intimate way.”
In 2011, three and a half years later, he proudly graduated with a B.S. in business administration and international commerce.
He promptly went to work and found employment in various service industries, including restaurants, working on the accounting side of the businesses. That’s where he learned to appreciate the importance of customer service.
While David lived in Arlington, COVID-19 brought many changes, including that of his significant other, who found gainful employment here in Rappahannock. He followed her here and continued to telecommute.
He tells of the joy of foxhunting the countryside, getting to know landowners, understanding so much more of the in-depth history and culture of the state, including that of the Civil War.
He was smitten.
His significant other approached him about applying his service industry experience here in Rappahannock, and sharing his ideas with local community residents, he found a bastion of support.
He'd like to thank all those so helpful in his journey, especially those local business folks who assisted in the complex navigation of opening a business. For that he says, “I’m eternally grateful.”
David would like to express not only his gratitude but also invite folks to share any of their gastronomic wishes, meaning if you have a hankering for a particular local or Latino product, feel free to let him know and perhaps it can be added to the store’s goods.
He’d also like to mention that he feels very strongly about supporting the environment here in Rappahannock and wishes to provide as much green and recyclable products as possible.
Updates and information on David’s store can be viewed on Flint Hill Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076415558346
If you have a story you'd like to share, please contact me at chrisdoxzen@gmail.com.