Children enjoy "Lamb Town" at Happy Henz Farm in Rock Mills in last weekend's Rappahannock Farm Tour.
"Lamb Town" at Happy Henz Farm in Rock Mills
Esther operates a drum carder at Rock Mills Farm

Rappahannock County Farm Tour organizers could not have asked for better weather for the 12th annual tour’s comeback last weekend. The self-guided tour had to take a break last year because of COVID concerns.

For Mary Ray of Alexandria, it wasn’t just the sunny fall weather and the pent-up desire to venture out after lockdown that brought her back. 

“I really value the tour, and each time I’ve learned a lot from the individual farmers,” she said. “We especially enjoyed Mr. Carney at Pen Druid, the distiller of apple cider, we thought he was excellent and very informative. Also Ms. McConnell at the Millwood horse farm. It was fascinating.”

Mary Ray of Alexandria and friend enjoy the wine and view at Narmada Winery

“It always struck me how scientifically educated and careful the farmers are in what they are raising. They are really enlightened about soil, the environment and chemistry.

Joneve Murphy, farm manager at the Inn at Little Washington gardens

Also the humane raising of the animals is very striking, especially in the age of factory farming; it’s a joy to see animals living in a way they should be. So that is also an inspiration to visit here, and it’s the most beautiful county in all of Virginia, as far as I’m concerned. It’s stunning.”

Desmond, 18 months, of Warrenton at the Inn at Little Washington’s gardens

