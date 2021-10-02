Rappahannock County Farm Tour organizers could not have asked for better weather for the 12th annual tour’s comeback last weekend. The self-guided tour had to take a break last year because of COVID concerns.
For Mary Ray of Alexandria, it wasn’t just the sunny fall weather and the pent-up desire to venture out after lockdown that brought her back.
“I really value the tour, and each time I’ve learned a lot from the individual farmers,” she said. “We especially enjoyed Mr. Carney at Pen Druid, the distiller of apple cider, we thought he was excellent and very informative. Also Ms. McConnell at the Millwood horse farm. It was fascinating.”
“It always struck me how scientifically educated and careful the farmers are in what they are raising. They are really enlightened about soil, the environment and chemistry.
Also the humane raising of the animals is very striking, especially in the age of factory farming; it’s a joy to see animals living in a way they should be. So that is also an inspiration to visit here, and it’s the most beautiful county in all of Virginia, as far as I’m concerned. It’s stunning.”
