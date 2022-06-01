Herbalist and teacher Teresa Boardwine described Rappahannock County as “a place that attracts those who are seeking.” She said maybe there’s a frequency or magnetism in the air that draws people in, or maybe it’s the Blue Ridge Mountains and beautiful landscape.
I came to Rappahannock County in the middle of a complicated health journey with chronic pain and an undiagnosed autoimmune disease. For eight years I had never received any real answers or solutions from doctors and at times have felt helpless to pain that controls my everyday life.
I first met Boardwine while reporting on an event that took place at her Green Comfort School of Herbal Medicine in Castleton. That was my introduction to the world of herbal medicine, and feeling like I was running out of options, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to give herbalism a try.
After a three-hour long consultation with Boardwine and her students, which they provide free of charge, during one of their clinical classes, I had the most productive conversation I’ve ever had about my health. Boardwine said “divine intervention” helped me find the Green Comfort School, and I left with tea, a tincture (both of which I purchased) and a newfound hope that I would get a handle on my health and chronic pain.
For almost two months, I’ve been taking herbs prescribed to me by Boardwine to help treat a condition called Interstitial Cystitis, also known as Painful Bladder Syndrome, which I was diagnosed with by a urologist a couple of weeks after my appointment with Boardwine. This condition causes chronic inflammation in the bladder and a host of other symptoms like chronic fatigue and stomach pains.
Boardwine’s holistic care alongside regular visits to a medical specialist have been pivotal in my healing process, and I’m now able to control the pain that used to make me feel helpless.
While everyone’s story and health journey is different, herbs have played a critical role in mine. Herbalism is often referred to as alternative medicine, but Boardwine said she likes to call it “complementary medicine” because it’s best used in conjunction with care from a medical doctor.
Boardwine is certified by the American Herbalist Guild, one of the few herbal schools along the east coast that is certified by a professional organization. In order to be certified by the AHG, an individual must have 800 hours of foundational herbal education and 4,400 hours of clinical work with medicinal herbs. The foundational education includes an overview of 200 plant medicines and what they’re used for, plant chemistry and the pathophysiology of the human body.
Boardwine receives weekly correspondence from the American Botanical Council and a resource called PubMed, which is run by the National Institute of Health. These organizations, considered to be some of the top organizations in the nation for research on herbalism, send newsletters with up-to-date information on medicinal herbs.
“I do think there's enough literature, there's enough science, there's enough history of use [of herbs] on the planet,” Boardwine said. “Seriously, the books date back some plants over 2,000 years … There's just so many places around the globe that we've learned about the use of [herbs], and then the documentation came when the science caught up and said, ‘Oh, yeah, that's why that works that way.’’’
During a clinical consultation at Green Comfort School, which is what I participated in, a person sits down with Boardwine and her class of advanced-level students where they go through each system of the human body, talking about any and all health conditions and injuries a person may have had to that system. Some seek care from Boardwine for specific health concerns, like me, while others go in an attempt to improve their wellness.
After the initial two-hour long intake, the class brainstorms dozens of herbs that can be used to treat various ailments and conditions. This looks like a web of words and arrows on a white board and a group of women with noses buried in a spread of textbooks, all dedicated to finding a solution that will be best suited for that individual’s body.
Clinical consultations are free of charge and clients are only required to pay for any herbs or tinctures they may be prescribed, if they choose to take that route. Boardwine will begin taking clients for clinical consultations again in September. People can also schedule private appointments with Boardwine for a charge.
Students travel from all over the east coast to take classes at the Green Comfort School, some like Tonya Marino, who drives four hours from New Jersey once a month to take classes from Boardwine. “There’s not a lot of classes on the east coast… none quite like this,” Marino said.
“Being in this part of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the bio region is rich with plants and it's very unique, so we have some of the oldest, well-known plant remedies in our woods,” Boardwine said.
Classes on herbal medicine can be found online, but many people from this region choose to drive to Rappahannock to take in-person classes. Boardwine said that’s something she tries to emphasize in her education: the hands-on experience of foraging for herbs and roots and making the teas and tinctures together as a class.
“That's one of my greatest gifts, is connecting people to plants, and I just feel like once you see a plant, touch a plant, taste a plant, see where it grows in the wild, you just have so much more information than you would from reading,” Boardwine said.
Margaret Fagan drives about two hours from Bethesda, Maryland once a month for class, at first because she wanted the in-person experience of herbal school. Now she makes the commute because she wants to continue her education with Boardwine.
“I love being able to help people, and it's so accessible,” Fagan said of herbs. “And there's that trust issue, though. [Herbalism] is so ancient, and it's also so foreign. So, some people are really into it, and others are really rigid, which is fine. I'm really in just a learning phase right now, but that's my drive.”
After this year, Boardwine will retire her nine-month course and focus on her advanced students and clinical classes.
“My classes and my students, that's what gives me joy, otherwise I'd be really bored with myself out here,” Boardwine said. “So saying that I'm not going to do my nine-month curriculum doesn't mean I'm not going to be an herbalist or offer things, but I think it will be much more informal.”
Roots in Rappahannock
Boardwine was living in Europe in her early twenties while her first husband was deployed with the U.S. Air Force. She was at a bookstore in Italy in 1982 when she picked up a magazine about herbalism, and in the classified section, she saw an advertisement for Faith Mountain Herbs and Antiques in Sperryville, Virginia.
While Boardwine is a native Virginian, she had never been to Rappahannock County. But that magazine, which she said “became her bible” while living abroad, eventually brought her to Rappahannock to start her business in 1994 after she finished herbal school in California.
“That's how Teresa met me, through mail order, because … she was living in Europe and she found my catalog, which is pretty amazing,” said Cheri Woodard, who previously owned Faith Mountain Herbs and Antiques and now works in Rappahannock as a realtor. “I don't know how she [found me], I never heard a story like that … it’s like a fairy tale.”
Woodard apprenticed alongside self-taught Rappahannock-based herbalist Flossie Williamson, who has since passed, from 1974 to 1977 when Woodard was 26 years old and new to the county.
Woodard said she’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit and was inspired to start her own shop called Faith Mountain Herbs and Antiques, but eventually phased out the herb side of her business. But, she said herbalism has always been a passion and Williamson became a good friend. Woodard still keeps a photo of Williamson in her office.
In a cookbook put together by Woodard and others who knew Williamson called “Flossie’s Recipes,” Woodard wrote, “Days spent with Flossie were like a dream — a returning to another era — and I indeed feel fortunate for our time together … her basic contention that ‘fresh herbs make a difference’ was drilled into me from the first day.”
Herbalism has a long history in Rappahannock County. Woodard helped Boardwine develop the business side of the Green Comfort School, and Boardwine has educated herbalists who now have their own businesses in the county.
Cara Cutro, owner of Abracadabra Massage and Wellness, and Colleen O’Bryant, owner of Wild Roots Apothecary, both apprenticed alongside Boardwine and now run their own businesses in Sperryville.
“There's a lot of freedom to safely explore and practice herbalism under that umbrella of education…” Cutro said. “So professionally, as an herbalist seeing clients — that's another thing that if you're a student of Teresa's you get a great deal of exposure to once you reach the clinical phase of your training.”
Cutro worked with Boardwine in 2011 and 2012 after seeing her for chronic eczema and skin conditions. Cutro was also struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and said herbs helped her a great deal in recovery, especially in healing her digestive and nervous systems.
“And then spiritually and emotionally, I was in a supportive and safe environment, so that was really beautiful,” Cutro said. “I had become close with Teresa. She was a really useful healing artist in my life at that time, and a teacher and a friend … It gave me something to do, because I think a lot of times when people are newly sober or newly getting clean … if you have something to focus on that's good for you and that you enjoy, that can be very helpful. So it gave me a purpose.”