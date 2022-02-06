A class offered at the Rappahannock Center for Education (RCE) on meat cutting began as an ambitious experiment, but blossomed into what organizers have described as a rousing success.
The class, taught by Chester Gap resident and Ayrshire Farm Compliance Officer Trey Williams, was designed last summer to train workers looking to break into a local cattle farming industry that remains faced with a shrinking labor force and a pandemic-induced boom in demand.
“Increased demand and not as many hands to do it. It just makes for a perfect storm of sorts,” Williams said of the industry, noting the Front Royal Walmart he shops at was all out of beef just a week ago when he stopped in.
The students’ 50 hours of instruction, based on curriculum provided by Chicago-based Range Meat Academy, was originally envisioned to take place entirely in the classroom and online with a 20-hour hands-on internship afterward. RCE Founder Doug Schiffman ensured before the class began that there would be no live butchering as part of the class curriculum.
But in the program’s final weeks, Williams had other plans. Because of his connection to Ayrshire Farm in Upperville, students have been completing their final exam each Saturday morning at the processing facility cutting up a whole beef, one quarter of the animal at a time. Once the beef is finished it will be donated to the Rappahannock Food Pantry, according to Williams.
“We were very lucky that Trey … popped up and said, ‘I want to teach this class.” Because he was absolutely the right person with his experience and his skills and his personality,” Schiffman said.
At the facility, students are able to emulate the curriculum with hands-on experience before going out in search of an internship at another local processor, several of which have expressed interest to Williams in holding an intern at their facility, including Front Royal’s Blue Ridge Meats, Bealton’s Finest Country Butcher Shop and Wholesome Foods in Edinburg.
“They’ll still get that hands-on experience, but they won’t be going into [their internship] cold. They’ll actually have some hands-on skills that they have gained over the past several weeks,” Williams said.
With the final class to take place Saturday, Williams is hoping students will find an internship in the coming months. As part of a grant RCE obtained from the nonprofit American Farmland Trust, students will be paid at least $17.50 an hour for their internship work — but many facilities are hoping to hire them full-time (if the internships are successful) to help alleviate some labor shortage constraints, according to Williams.
“The opportunities out there for them are quite extensive,” Williams said.
The class is comprised of seven students from all across the region, with a few being Rappahannock residents. “I’ve been thrilled with their response. They’re engaged and they’re constantly asking questions … when you actually see them in action on Saturday mornings … they’re just doing a really great job … I almost wish I could have done as good as they are when I first started,” Williams said. He got his start in the industry working in grocery store meat departments before working his way up to management at the meat processor.
What’s more, the class has become a sort of microcosmic hub of the local cattle industry, facilitating connections between RCE, Ayrshire Farms, the Food Pantry and many other local meat processors.
“It’s like building bridges between all of these places and I really liked that part of it,” Williams said.
But the future of the class remains uncertain. Organizers were able to launch it because of the American Farmland Trust grant, which covered the tuition of most of the class’ students and Williams’ salary. Schiffman and Williams would like to do it again, but it’s reliant on RCE obtaining necessary funding.
Once this session is complete and students’ internships are finished, Schiffman said he and the other RCE organizers will meet to determine how to proceed with the class. But he can’t help feeling like this maiden voyage was an overwhelming success.
“Considering it went from a crazy idea to a fully formed class fairly quickly, yeah we’re pretty proud,” Schiffman said.