The Rappahannock Center for Education (RCE) is gearing up to offer a comprehensive meat cutting class this fall to train workers looking to break into a local cattle farming industry confronted with a shrinking labor force and a pandemic-induced boom in demand.
Organizers are looking to enroll between six and 10 students in the class to prepare potential meat industry workers for a career in a field with relatively high-paying jobs that often require physical labor and the ability to handle precision cutting tools. The class, to be taught by veteran meat cutter and Ayrshire Farm Compliance Officer Trey Williams, of Chester Gap, will be hybrid with portions in person and online.
It’s not yet certain when enrollment will open or when the class will begin, but it’s expected to be later this fall.
Potential students can anticipate completing 50 hours of instruction over the course of about three months and a 20-hour hands-on internship out in the field. Those interested in enrolling must have either a high school diploma or a GED and are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to RCE founder Doug Schiffman.
“They are learning about [meat cutting] here, and they are going to do it there,” Schiffman said of the class. “So, I don’t want anybody thinking that we’re going to have slabs of meat hanging in here … The goal is to get them to a point where they feel confident when they go into a facility.”
The first six students who enroll in the class will have their tuition paid in full thanks to a grant awarded to RCE from nonprofit American Farmland Trust with the help of former Rappahannock County Supervisor John McCarthy, Schiffman said. The money will also be used to compensate Williams and pay for the class curriculum provided by Chicago-based Range Meat Academy.
The class was born when Schiffman set out in search of relief for the meat industry after learning from local cattle farmer Mike Sands that it can take up to six months for a single cow to be cut and sold at a time when people are craving local meat. The surge in demand coupled with the labor shortage in the meat industry has become so precarious that Sands booked for slaughter lambs that weren't even born yet.
Schiffman researched regional options for meat cutting training and came up with few hits. All he needed was an instructor to lead a class in the area, which is easier said than done.
“There’s a huge demand for [meat cutters], but it’s impossible to get an instructor because the ones who do it in this region are all small companies and the owner of the company would be the one who would teach the class, but there’s no way you can get them into a classroom when they are busy out there,” Schiffman said.
They lucked out in the end. Williams, who has 13 years of experience in the meat industry, saw in a newspaper that RCE was in need of a teacher and volunteered to be the guy.
“I think this is a great opportunity for me as somebody that would potentially hire somebody, but also as just a person that’s passionate about meat cutting and local food,” Williams said.
Williams got his start in the industry working in grocery store meat departments before working his way up to management at a meat processor. He wants the class to provide an opening for people looking for careers in meat, and hopefully, alleviate some of the supply constraints hamstringing the industry.
Absent of supply issues, the meat industry is still quite unforgiving, he said, especially at the entry level in grocery stores. Jobs demand long hours of physically demanding labor, coupled with unpredictable work schedules. Williams hopes this class will help people land jobs above that grade.
“I would love to see a more stable network of processors … in the local area for people with that skill set — just like you would see a carpenter or a plumber or an electrician,” he said.
To him, meat cutting is an intricate craft that can hardly be mastered over the course of a lifetime. Williams described meat cutters and processors as the bridges that connect agriculture to the consumer. “It’s almost like this secret knowledge of how to break down this animal using only a small blade. It’s really cool to have that knowledge and to be able to use it to help feed people,” he said.
“As the meat cutter or butcher, you are taking something that is a complex organism and reducing it to a marketable or cookable item that somebody at home can handle,” Williams said. “And there’s a million different ways to do it, and you don’t need to know them all, but knowing a variety of things will better help you serve your customer.”
“I get, like, almost in a … flow state when I’m cutting. It’s very Zen for me. You know, I can just block out everything else and just focus deeply on what I’m doing, and I enjoy that kind of escape,” he said.
The trade is also an essential part of any community, he said. Without butchers, local meat industries can’t thrive and the local economy wouldn’t be as strong as it otherwise could be. After all, people need to eat.
“If you want a small community, especially like Rappahannock, to succeed long term, you need people with small businesses embedded in the community that are able to fill a need — like food,” he said.