The Rappahannock County High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program is celebrating the season by delivering firewood and buying holiday gifts for local families in need.

FFA-contributed-2.jpg

Michele Fincham, RCHS agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, said she noticed there were families in need of firewood last year when she was helping her husband, a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy, deliver gifts as part of the Shop with a Cop program. Fincham said FFA then started reaching out for donations so the students could bring firewood to local families.

FFA-contributed.jpg

FFA President Emma Jenkins said providing firewood has been one of her favorite projects this year, and said students are responsible for finding trees, cutting them to sized logs and splitting them into firewood.

