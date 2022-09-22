Four new farms join the circuit
The annual Rappahannock County Farm Tour is back this weekend, featuring 14 farms and venues for a self-guided tour. The free event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are four new farms this year and food will be available from the New Iberia Food Truck during the tour.
“We have a committee of four, and we put a lot of time and work in but we get it done,” said Laurie Smith, one of the Farm Tour organizers. “Then we have a lot of volunteers that step up from the community on the weekend-of to volunteer at the farms, which is a real help.”
With a mission to educate members of the Rappahannock community and beyond about agriculture, the tour will offer hayrides and apple picking, along with wineries and opportunities to interact with farm animals.
Here are the farms on this year’s tour. More information on each farm location, along with driving directions, can be found online at rappfarmtour.org.
Bean Hollow Grassfed
Located at 15 Over Jordan Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627
Sheep are certified Animal Welfare Approved and grassfed lamb and pork will be available in sampler packs or in whole or half carcasses.
Bean Hollow uses a sustainable agricultural model, allowing animals to graze on small temporary parcels, moving every one to four days. Over time, according to the Farm Tour Guidebook, this enhances the soil health and plant diversity.
“Our goal is to extend our grazing season to a year round practice. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer.”
Belle Meade School and Farm
Located at 353 F.T. Valley Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740
Will be available for visitors on Saturday only
Hay Wagon tours of the farm: 10:30, 12:00, 1:30, 2:30
Bee-keeping presentation: 11:00, 12:30, 2:00
Pony rides: 11:30 to 2:30
Chef cook-off: 3:00
A lunch of farm-raised food will be served from 11:30 to 2:30
Belle Meade School, in its 12th year and VISA accredited, offers a holistic secondary-education program on a 138-acre working farm, according to the guidebook.
F.T. Valley Farm at Mont Medi
Located at 513 F. T. Valley Rd. in Sperryville
Open for picking apples and peaches from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guided hayrides of the orchard at 12:00 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“Our pick-your-own orchard has over 10,000 trees, offering over twenty varieties of succulent, juicy apples and peaches. Pack a picnic lunch and harvest your own fruit while enjoying the spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains!”
Greenfield
Located at 30 September Song Ln. in Washington
The property ist 83 acres and supports a herd of black Angus cows, horses, chickens, ducks, geese, guineas and hair sheep.
Visitors will learn the health benefits of the various kinds of eggs raised on the farm.
Brooke Miller, President of the United States Cattlemen's Association, will give a lecture on the logistics and economics of raising beef cattle on Sunday afternoon.
New Iberia Food Truck will be available on site on Saturday and Sunday
Happy Henz
Located at 150 Henze Ln., Rock Mills, VA 22716 (NOTE: There is a challenging, steep, mile-long gravel road leading to Happy Henz Farm).
“We use sustainable agricultural methods to cultivate pastures for sheep, goats and chickens. Our hens range from heritage breeds to everyday layers providing some of the tastiest eggs around.”
Eggs available for sale while supplies last
Sheep, goats, chickens and ducks available for viewing
Laughing Ducks Gardens & Apiaries
Locatedjust outside of Washington, VA. Driving directions will be provided upon registration.
Open Saturday only. Interested visitors must register ahead of time due to limited parking. Those interested can register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laughing-duck-gardens-apiaries-stop-on-the-rappahannock-county-farm-tour-tickets-394486789607
Functioning as a micro-farm and homestead, crops include berries, greens, medicinal and culinary herbs, edible flowers, unique winter salad blends, sweet potatoes, eggs, etc.
“Keith is the beekeeper with several small apiaries throughout the county, to include the ‘home’ apiary. He uses labor-intensive, low-tech, and non-intrusive techniques to promote the health and wellbeing of the colonies without persistent chemicals or antibiotics.”
Raw honey, small-batch jams, jellies, pickles, infused vinegars, syrups (all using garden-grown or local produce – some organic, organic sugar, & organic vinegar) will be available for purchase. Other products MAY include produce, herbs, flowers, seedlings, bee’s wax.
Magnolia Vineyards
Located at 200 View Town Rd, Amissville, VA 20106
Open Saturday only
Enjoy a walking tour around the vineyard. The tour will cover the winemaking journey and some history of the area going back to the Civil War.
Tours will be available at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
“We are a family-run boutique winery and vineyard, making small lots of mostly Bordeaux varietals. Quiet country peace, tranquility and great mountain views.”
Mountain Vista Farm
Located at 67 Hackleys Mill Rd, Amissville, VA 20106
“We work with many riders both locally and internationally to provide them with the tools they need to become trainers themselves as well as prepping horses for sales and competitions.”
Dressage demonstrations will be held both Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Narmada Winery
Located at 43 Narmada Ln, Amissville, VA 20106
Winery tours will be given at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday
“Narmada offers a selection of tasting flights, each with a slightly different flavor profile. Reds, whites, roses, sweets – there is something to please every palate!”
Off the Grid Farm & Restaurant
Located at 11692 Lee Highway, Sperryville, VA
Fresh eggs, honey, and seasonal produce.
The on-site small-scale farm is where you will find hens and ducks for free-range eggs, retired goats, an apiary for honey production and gardens for year round produce, herbs, and edible flowers.
Off the Grid is powered by a solar array in a back field. The 30 kw system can be seen from the outdoor seating next to the Thornton River.
Pen Druid Fermentation
Located at 3863 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, VA 22740
Open Sunday only
“Pen Druid Fermentation focuses on native and spontaneous beer and cider fermentation. Established in 2015 by the three Carney brothers, Lain, Van and Jennings, Pen Druid seeks to find the character and taste of the native microbiology unique to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Rappahannock County.”
River Jordan Farm
Located at 141 Cobbler View Lane, Huntly, VA 22640
Will be offering slider and smoked brisket samples while supplies last
Family owned beef cattle operation offering “Purebred” Wagyu beef
First certified organic farm registered in the State of Virginia. The farm has been chemically free since 1971
Rock Mills Farm
Located at 150 Henze Lane, Rock Mills, VA 22716 (For visitor convenience, and because we are neighbors, Rock Mills Farm will be at the Happy Henz location.)
Heritage breed sheep for wool and breeding stock, some goats to help expand pastures.
“We are now very focused on expanding our Gulf Coast flock to help preserve this critical conservation breed that is native to the southeast U.S. and highly parasite resistant. With 11 breeding ewes (and 15 ewe lambs this year!) we already have the largest registered Gulf Coast flock in the mid-Atlantic.”
The Farm at Sunnyside
Located at 27 Sweetwater Lane, Washington, VA 22747
Open Sunday only
Blends sustainable agriculture with environmental protection, grows organic fruits and vegetables for local sale
Tours will be available Sunday at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and last approximately 45 minutes
Farm stand with organically grown fruits and vegetables will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Wild Roots Apothecary will have an artisan booth
Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.