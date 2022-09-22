FarmTour-2021-135-web.jpg

Children enjoy "Lamb Town" at Happy Henz Farm in Rock Mills at the 2021 Rappahannock Farm Tour.

Four new farms join the circuit

The annual Rappahannock County Farm Tour is back this weekend, featuring 14 farms and venues for a self-guided tour. The free event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are four new farms this year and food will be available from the New Iberia Food Truck during the tour.

