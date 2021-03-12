Several Rappahannock County wines swept up awards at the Virginia Governor’s Cup in Richmond this past January, taking home a combined total of 21 medals.
The 2021 competition, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, was judged by a panel of 16 world-class somaliers directed by Jay Youmans, one of only 51 Masters of Wine in the United States. The judges blind tasted nearly 550 “entries” and gave them each a score.
Using the Wine Spectator scale, judges assembled tasting notes, commenting on each wine’s appearance, aroma, flavor, overall quality and commercial suitability. Wines scoring 90 points or higher received gold medals; those scoring between 85 and 89 points received silver; and wines in the 80 to 84 range earned bronze.
Local winners include Gadino Cellars, who took home a gold medal for their 2017 Petit Verdot, a full-bodied red varietal principally used in classic Bordeaux blends that grows exceptionally well in Virginia’s warm summer climate. The Gadinos were also awarded a silver medal for their 2016 Nebbiolo and bronze for their 2017 Merlot and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon.
Narmada Winery won gold for two of their wines: the 2016 Yash-Vir, a Bordeaux blend, and their 2017 Melange, a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant meritage blend. Narmada took home silver for a whopping eight wines, including their 2019 Viognier, 2019 MOM, 2018 Chardonel, and their Cabernet Franc reserve from vintages 2014 and 2017. And finally, they received bronze for their 2017 Cabernet Franc.
Quievremont took home three silver medals for their 2018 Vin de Maison, 2019 Chardonnay, and 2019 Petit Manseng (a small, sweet grape that grows primarily in the Southwest of France and grows well in Virginia’s humid climate).
And last but not least, Chester Gap Cellars won bronze for their 2017 Viognier and 2017 Vintner’s Red. See all the winners at virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards.
