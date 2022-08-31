farm cow

Funding supports projects to improve water quality and keep pollutants from entering waterways from livestock, among other programs.

Virginia farmers can now install conservation projects like fencing, buffers and wetland restoration at no cost, thanks to record-high funding from the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau.

A partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and the commonwealth of Virginia, the CREP works to improve water quality, keep pollutants from entering waterways, decrease soil erosion and enhance wildlife habitat. It offers financial incentives and cost-share and rental payments to farmers and other landowners who voluntarily implement conservation projects like riparian buffers and wetland restoration.

