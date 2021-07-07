Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable.