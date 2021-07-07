Today marks the first day since 1937 that Virginians 21 and older can legally possess up to one ounce of recreational cannabis and up to four living plants. The measure will go into effect exactly one year after Virginia reduced the severity of simple marijuana possession from a misdemeanor to a civil penalty of up to $25.
The bill to legalize marijuana passed in the General Assembly in a party-line vote earlier this year, with Rappahannock representatives Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, voting against the measure.
Despite the opposition, the new law makes it legal to grow, possess, use and share cannabis in private residences. Selling, distributing and possessing more than one ounce will remain illegal in Virginia until 2024. However, all records of misdemeanor possession will be automatically sealed from public view beginning July 1, and Virginians will have the option to petition a court to seal most other marijuana-related offenses.
In June, Virginia launched a new website, cannabis.virginia.gov, where the public can find answers to frequently asked questions about public health, social equity, industry regulations and growing marijuana at home for personal use. Here is what you need to know.
What is now legal:
Growing up to four plants per household. Growers must ensure that cannabis plants cannot be visible to the public and take precautions to keep the plants away from minors. The state also requires individuals growing marijuana for personal use to “attach a legible tag to each plant that includes the person’s name, driver’s license or ID number and a notation that the plant is being grown for personal use as authorized by law.” A landlord can still prohibit a tenant from growing marijuana on the premises.
Possessing up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use.
Using cannabis in a private residence.
Sharing cannabis. You cannot sell marijuana legally until 2024; however, “adult sharing,” or transferring one ounce or less between adults 21 years and older without payment is legal. This does not include gifts of marijuana that are offered in conjunction with sales of other items.
What is still illegal:
Possessing more than one ounce of cannabis. Individuals found guilty of possessing more than an ounce but less than a pound in public will be subject to a civil penalty of no more than $25, but those found with more than a pound in public are subject to a felony.
Smoking cannabis in public. Adults who violate this rule could be subject to a civil penalty of up to $25.
Consuming, purchasing or possessing cannabis under the age of 21.
Distributing or selling cannabis. Individuals interested in obtaining a license to sell marijuana in 2024 will likely be able to apply for a business license in 2023.
Using cannabis while driving or while being a passenger in a motor vehicle. If you must take cannabis with you, you should keep it in the trunk until you reach your destination.
Possessing cannabis on school grounds.
Selling cannabis seeds or any other part of the plant. It remains federally illegal to move marijuana across state lines.
For more information, visit cannabis.virginia.gov.