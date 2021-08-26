The Rappahannock Farm Tour, to be held on Sept. 25 and 26 in our county, has something for visitors of all ages and interests. Admission is free and self-guided tours enable you to move at your own pace.
A hands-on experience is provided at 12 different venues this year. Meet goats, horses, cows, and chickens; enjoy hayrides; and see milking, beekeeping, and cooking demonstrations. Each farm offers an educational component to enhance the experience and enable visitors to learn about farming while having fun.
Delicious farm-food items will be available to enjoy for lunch or take home. Local artisans will have tables of their handmade goods available for gift shopping. Be sure to bring a cooler!
The Rappahannock Farm Tour weekend offers a break from the hustle-bustle of everyday life and an opportunity to connect with nature and relax. For more information please email info@rappfarmtour.org or visit rappfarmtour.org.
