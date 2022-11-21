A trial date was set for a Sperryville resident accused of being in possession of a stolen tractor, which was recovered in February by its owners three years after the tractor was taken from a property near Charlottesville.
Christy Keys, who is being charged with possession of stolen property, will face a jury trial at the Rappahannock County Courthouse on April 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Goff said in court Monday that it’s a “simple DNA case” and the trial should only take one day.
An Albemarle couple, Judy and Bobby Marks, noticed their John Deere tractor was missing three years ago and said they never thought they would see it again. That was until this past February when they woke up to a note duct taped to their mailbox with information about the missing tractor.
“YOU NEED TO CHECK … SPERRYVILLE VA … FOR YOUR MISSING JOHN DEERE TRACTOR!!!! ITS IN YOUR GOOD INTEREST TO CHECK INTO THIS ASAP,” the note said.
Judy Marks called the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and made the drive from their home in Charlottesville with a flatbed trailer on Feb. 17, 2022. The couple was reunited with their $30,000 tractor at the home of Christy Keys, a person they had never met before. Marks said they were leasing the tractor to a farm near Charlottesville when it was stolen in February 2019.
The anonymous note and the couple’s call to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Keys on June 17 after being accused by police of possessing stolen property. She was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
In a February interview with Keys, she said she did not know the tractor on her property was stolen. Keys wrote to the Rappahannock News in June that she’s “being charged for something she knew nothing about” and that if she had known the tractor was stolen, she wouldn’t have kept it on her property.
According to court documents, which contradict Keys’ statement to the Rapp News, Keys alleged that her then-boyfriend brought the tractor to her home eight years ago, “and that everything that her boyfriend brought to her farm was stolen.”
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office told the Rappahannock News in June that there would be an investigation into other potentially stolen items on Keys’ property; Sheriff Connie Compton said this week that they are no longer investigating Keys for further stolen items.
