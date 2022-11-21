Tractor-23-web.jpg

Bobby Marks secures his tractor on a flatbed trailer after recovering it from a property in Sperryville.

 Photo by Julia Shanahan

A trial date was set for a Sperryville resident accused of being in possession of a stolen tractor, which was recovered in February by its owners three years after the tractor was taken from a property near Charlottesville.

Christy Keys, who is being charged with possession of stolen property, will face a jury trial at the Rappahannock County Courthouse on April 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Goff said in court Monday that it’s a “simple DNA case” and the trial should only take one day.

