RICHMOND — State and federal officials are concerned Virginia will not meet its 2025 overall commitment to reduce polluted runoff into the Chesapeake Bay; 90% of which must come from the agriculture industry, according to environmental advocates. 

However, farmers and landowners can access a record $235 million next year in state funds to help pay for an array of practices aimed at protecting the nation’s largest estuary. The funding is available through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program.

Chesapeake Bay watershed map

The Chesapeake Bay watershed includes six states and the District of Columbia.

