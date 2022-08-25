While electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, electric agricultural vehicles still remain relatively niche products that are slowly entering into the consciousness of farmers across the country.

Don Loock sits beside his son who is atop their electric lawnmower.

In Rappahannock County, such vehicles, including electric tractors and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), remain largely under the radar, according to interviews with several local farmers. Hay farmer Chris Parrish, a former member of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, cattle farmer Mike Sands, Vigneron Bill Gadino and farmer Don Loock all said there are few, if any farmers, in the county who own electric vehicles for agriculture.

Mike sands rides his non-electric UTV around his property. Sands is interested in purchasing an electric model one day.

