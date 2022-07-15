Residents in Amissville have been unexpectedly left without cell phone service since early this week as T-Mobile upgrades a nearby cell phone tower.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the phone company is working to upgrade the tower from Sprint equipment to T-Mobile. The company acquired Sprint in April 2020.
“I’ve been in contact with T-Mobile representativesas recently as [Friday] advocating on behalf of our citizens and have been told that the General Contractor finished their work upgrading the site from Sprint to T-Mobile yesterday and that they were transitioning to ‘integration’ today,” Curry wrote in an email.
Curry said he is awaiting response from the company about when service may be restored. T-Mobile did not return a request for comment from the Rappahannock News. Curry said he will post any definitive information in the alert box on the Rappahannock County website, whichcan be found here.
More than 30 Amissville residents wrote on Facebook that they have little to no service in the village.
“I live off [U.S. Route] 211 right near the Amissville Fire Department … We have always had full bars. We have no service most of the time now,” resident Hope Dunn wrote on Facebook. “My internet saves us, because I can switch to Wi-Fi calling. But if I didn’t have that, I don’t know how we would call anybody if there was an emergency.”
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who represents Amissville, said it’s not unusual for private companies like T-Mobile to not alert the county of maintenance happening at the phone towers, saying there’s “not much they can do” since T-Mobile is a private company with no county contract.
“The big question is, how long is this going to take? And what are we going to have when it's done?” resident Sally Haynes said. “I assume it's going to be better service with newer equipment, but are we going to have 5G? Will it be 4G? Who knows?”
