bos-nov-46.jpg

Director of Social Services, Gail Crooks, addresses the Board of Supervisors at the regular Nov. meeting.

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority during a joint meeting with the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors expanded the chair’s power in approving county expenditures.

The body voted 3-2 to allow Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey to authorize the payment of any bill to the Broadband Authority up to $2,500 following a dispute among members over an invoice received from attorney Sharon Pandak, whom the body hired to provide counsel on broadband expansion.

Tags

Recommended for you