The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority during a joint meeting with the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors expanded the chair’s power in approving county expenditures.
The body voted 3-2 to allow Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey to authorize the payment of any bill to the Broadband Authority up to $2,500 following a dispute among members over an invoice received from attorney Sharon Pandak, whom the body hired to provide counsel on broadband expansion.
The Broadband Authority rarely spends large sums of money on a monthly basis.
The body previously reviewed all bills at public meetings and voted to authorize payments. Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney made a motion to give Donehey the authority to make those payments outside of public meetings, with Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier opposing the measure. Voting in favor were Carney, Donehey and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who suffered a heart attack in July and attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom (Whitson has not attended a public meeting in person since June).
“The reason I'm doing that is because I would like to see us move forward in a way that's efficient, spends money the right way, and keeps this process going,” Carney said. “What we should be doing as a body is reviewing these things and if we have a concern, have an open discussion. What I do not want to do is micromanage billable hours for an attorney.”
Last month, the body missed its first quarterly payment deadline for broadband expansion, leading All Points Broadband to send the county a letter threatening to delay fiber construction. In a 3-2 vote last month, the body authorized the late payment and all future payments toward the project.
On Monday, Frazier disputed a $275 item on Pandak’s invoice for communication with a Rappahannock News reporter. Frazier and Smith argued that the body should not give additional authority to the chair, and that all members should all have the opportunity to review payments.
“You want to vest more authority into one individual member, the chair, and then you want to come back and look at it later when we could have looked at it all together at one time,” Frazier said.
The majority of the body ultimately agreed that authorizing Donehey to make payments would be more efficient and ensure the body does not miss any future payments.
County Administrator Garrey Curry gave an update on the regional broadband expansion project with All Points and seven other counties after attending an informational meeting with company leaders on Oct. 27. While Curry did not clarify whether construction would be delayed in Rappahannock County, a question representatives from the company also haven’t answered in light of their threats, he highlighted other notable updates.
In a message to the Rappahannock News, Donehey said “we don’t have any way to know” if All Points will delay fiber construction, because the order construction will begin across the eight counties is entirely up to the company. “The point I hope most will focus on is the third quarter, 2025 goal to have the majority of the installations complete,” Donehey said. “The goal includes all eight participating counties. I believe they will order the installs based on a well-thought-out business plan.”
A spokesperson with All Points did not immediately return a request for comment on whether it intends to delay fiber construction in Rappahannock County.
Curry’s updates to the body included:
All Points Broadband will begin construction on the project by mid-2023 in all eight counties, but it is not clear where construction will begin. It’s still not clear whether All Points will opt to delay construction in Rappahannock County.
Customer installations will begin at the end of 2023 in all countries involved, unless the company delays construction in Rappahannock.
The company is considering how to extend service to locations outside of the approved project locations, which include private investments from All Points and additional funding from the state.
All Points reminded counties that “any process involving humans is imperfect” and they anticipate some additional data collection and “clean up” will be required once the project fully commences.
Speed display signs advance
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to make installing speed display signs throughout the county a priority as the body continues to discuss concerns regarding dangerous driving in Rappahannock.
The body began considering a move to install electronic signs throughout the county to display the speed when a vehicle drives by in hopes that drivers will slow down in key areas. Officials are considering placing signs in Sperryville, Woodville, Flint Hill and on Viewtown Road in Amissville.
Curry said the cost of one complete set up of a speed display sign is $5,160 with the potential for a discount if the county purchases multiple signs. Once installed, the signs can collect traffic data and be programmed to shut off at night.
The signs have not yet been purchased, and the body has not officially determined where exactly the signs will be placed or how many will be installed.
Circuit Court clerk to retire; judge to appoint replacement
Circuit Court Clerk Peggy Ralph will retire effective midnight on Feb. 1, 2023, and staff requested the Board of Supervisors to authorize County Attorney Art Goff to file a petition requesting no special election be ordered, and that an interim clerk be appointed to serve the remainder of 2023.
The body unanimously approved a resolution for Goff to file the petition.
Dee Vest, who under Virginia law is next in line to assume the clerkship, declined to serve. Since Rappahannock County’s population is below 15,000, the Board of Supervisors can request the court to appoint an interim Circuit Court clerk in lieu of scheduling a special election, Curry explained to the body on Monday.
The normal election cycle where a clerk would be elected to serve a new eight-year term will be held in November 2023.
Appointment to Social Services Board
The Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Hampton resident Scott Wells to the county Social Services Board with a term starting this month and ending in November 2026.
Wells, the only applicant, wrote in his application that “While my credentials are slim, I believe I qualify. I have served as a foster parent for a couple of years in the county. I also served eight years with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and in that capacity I dealt with social services issues in … disaster recovery operations.”