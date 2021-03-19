The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority unanimously adopted its bylaws on Monday night. The purpose of the authority, made up exclusively of the members of the Board of Supervisors, is “to facilitate the provision of broadband service to the general public in Rappahannock County.”
The authority heard a presentation from Jeremy Bennett and Joe Lerch from the Virginia Association of Counties. Bennett, director of intergovernmental affairs, and Lerch, director of local government policy, advised the authority on how to begin planning the county’s universal broadband procurement.
And Margaret Bond, a former member of the now-dissolved Rappahannock County Broadband Committee, delivered an update on behalf of her colleague Ted Goshorn of Castleton, who had recently installed StarLink hardware at his home. StarLink is an ambitious low-Earth-orbit satellite internet service engineered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Goshorn wrote that StarLink has been delivering speeds between 25 and 160 megabits per second with extremely low latency, between 19 and 35 milliseconds (less than a blink of an eye). On the downside, however, Goshorn admitted he spent approximately $8,000 to remove trees and install a galvanized pole to give the satellite dish a clear view of the sky.
Bennett said that StarLink is currently in its beta-testing stage, and could become more affordable down the road, but remained skeptical. “I think with the satellite … the plus is it could be available today,” he said. “The question then becomes: is that a long-term solution?
And I don’t necessarily have the answers one way or another, but you have to understand these satellites will probably last five years and have to be replaced. With wireless technology you’re always going to be upgrading. … The one good thing with fiber, fiber may be more expensive and it may be longer term, but once you have that in place it’s somewhat future-proof.”
“I looked into StarLink for myself, I live right on the edge of Culpeper,” said Dr. Robin Bolt, executive director of administrative services for the Rappahannock County Public Schools. “But it’s $500 for the equipment and then $99 a month.”
For families who send their children to public schools — 40 percent of whom live at or below the federal poverty line — Bolt said “there’s just no way” they would be able to afford that. “I think it’s a novel idea but in my mind I see fiber as [the solution,” she said.
Bolt provided the results of an RCPS internet access survey to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission in order to generate a map showing where families have the most trouble accessing reliable and affordable broadband.
As for soliciting interest from internet providers, County Administrator Garrey Curry said that the authority’s predecessor, the broadband committee, had been encouraged to submit requests for proposals — as opposed to requests for information — from broadband providers.
“An RFI [request for information] might have some value but there’s — it doesn’t carry a lot of weight. And it may not attract all the players. If there’s no skin in the game, then they may not waste the time to really bring you their expertise and a solution,” he said.
“We can get an RFI and it’s theoretical, they don’t know if it will work or not and they don’t have any commitment to make sure it works.”
Ron Frazier suggested that the authority submit requests for both information and proposals, saying that casting a wider net might “attract more players.”
Debbie Donehey, who chairs the authority, suggested that Bennett and Lerch come to the next meeting to advise the authority on next planning steps and acquiring grants.
Authority member Keir Whitson was absent from the meeting.