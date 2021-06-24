In a few important ways, Wise County in southwestern Virginia has a lot in common with Rappahannock: It’s mountainous, it’s rural, and roughly 40 percent of its school-aged population didn’t have reliable access to the internet when the pandemic began in March 2020.
The beginning of the story will sound familiar to Rappahannock County residents.
For the past ten years, Brandon Short has been trying to get broadband at his house in Wise. Like other rural areas across the country, Wise has had a hard time attracting commercial internet providers, because the challenging terrain and dispersed population means companies have to do a lot of legwork for a relatively small number of subscribers. So when Short made inquiries, he said internet companies quoted him close to $15,000. And without internet in the home, when the COVID-19 crisis hit and school shut down, his two children were forced to do their homework on his wife’s cellular hotspot while she, too, was trying to work from home.
“None of them was getting work done,” Short said. “They had to decide who was going to do their work first, and whoever did their work first used up all the hotspot, so the second one was sitting there all day not getting any work done.”
Desperate for a solution, Short emailed the CEO of Comcast. He contacted everyone he could think to contact. “You name it, I emailed everybody,” Short said. Finally, he got in touch with Dr. Scott Kiser, director of technology at Wise County Public Schools, who had been racing to find a solution for families like Short’s with zero broadband connectivity at home. To Short’s surprise, Kiser asked Short if he would be interested in beta testing a new satellite internet service — Starlink — for free, as part of a Wise County Public Schools program Kiser was calling “Better Than Nothing Beta.” Without hesitation, Short said yes.
Starlink, designed by the aerospace company SpaceX, uses a “constellation” of low-orbit satellites to offer its subscribers high-speed broadband. The technology is being tested in rural communities like Wise all over the country — including Rappahannock. While the project is still in the beta testing phase, with only 1,500 of the planned 42,000 satellites currently in orbit, users have seen internet speeds exceed 100 mbps, with low latency — Starlink users report virtually no lag time. The equipment, which includes a terminal (the satellite dish), WiFi router, and power supply, currently costs $499, and the service fee is $99 per month.
With its “Better Than Nothing Beta” program, Wise County Public Schools became the first school division in the nation to partner with Starlink on an education project.
“We knew that broadband access is a priority for everyone, but we also know that broadband infrastructure takes time and money. And we didn’t have the time,” Kiser said in a press briefing in April. “We had students already sitting at home during a pandemic being forced to learn virtually and not getting the experience of their peers who were connected [to the internet].”
And how did they do it? Enter Jack Kennedy, clerk of the Wise County Circuit Court — and space technology enthusiast. “I started out at age 15 in Cape Canaveral watching Apollo 14 take off to the moon,” Kennedy noted in an interview with the Rappahannock News. In 1999, Kennedy founded the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council, which later became the Appalachian Council for Innovation. His interest in aerospace technology tracked closely with the career of engineer and business magnate Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002. “I have followed Elon Musk since the turn of the 21st century, before he launched his first Falcon rocket,” Kennedy said. “That’s how I gained interest [in Starlink].”
When the pandemic began, Kennedy knew that local schools were eager to find creative solutions to their students’ imminent internet connectivity problems — and he had an idea. Kennedy reached out to Kiser and suggested that they approach SpaceX about leveraging Starlink’s beta testing for Wise County students.
Working with Greg Mullins, the public school superintendent, Kiser and Kennedy persuaded the Wise County Board of Supervisors to spend roughly $22,455 of the county’s federal coronavirus relief dollars on Starlink equipment packages for 45 homes. Then, they leveraged Vision grant funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund to pay for the monthly service for 12 months, about $53,460.
The program exceeded all expectations.
Short said that for his family, Starlink was a godsend. “In the beginning you might have had a 30 second loss or 15 second loss [as the dish was looking for a satellite] and you still have those from time to time,” he conceded. “But not too often at all. … And with more and more satellites going up, the less that’s going to happen. My kids are now [able to do] their work at the exact same time … it’s great, it’s something I’m so blessed to have.”
“The project has been very successful,” Kiser wrote in an email to the Rappahannock News. “The benefit of providing connectivity to families that did not have it previously cannot begin to be measured! We are currently working to provide more of this service to Wise County families, but we are also working with our neighboring school divisions to serve their students as well. … My only wish is that it was available to everyone in the county that needed it. That day is coming!”
Over the next year, Wise County Public Schools plan to expand the number of homes in the Starlink program to 300, with perhaps 1,000 more homes in 2022, paid for in collaboration with Kennedy’s Appalachian Council for Innovation. “We’re doing five counties in this next iteration and trying to give the local school system and county government an opportunity to discuss and create their own laboratory for sustainability,” Kennedy said. “I am hopeful if we can make this project work and work well doing case studies, that it will be a good reference point for Starlink throughout the United States and around the world,” Kennedy said.
Starlink is certainly helping Wise County lower barriers to access, Kennedy said, but the next step is to make access more affordable. As ambitious as Kennedy’s plans are for his homegrown Starlink beta program, he believes sustainability can only be achieved if consumers have more options in a competitive marketplace. “Across America, unless you’re living in an urban area, you have no choice [of broadband provider] … But with the amount of money being in the pipeline to expand fiber and broadband by the terrestrial providers, consumers will have more choice.”
And competition is likely inevitable, as federal and state broadband funds — like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, which could provide funding to Rappahannock — are biased towards terrestrial providers. That means commercial internet service providers with technologies like towers and fiber will have better incentives to serve rural areas and compete with Starlink.
Could Rappahannock pull off a Starlink program similar to Wise County’s? Maybe. Rappahannock is receiving $1.43 million from the American Rescue Plan, which is earmarked for broadband and other infrastructure projects and could be spent on such an initiative. Embracing Starlink might be one path to providing better-than-nothing broadband to the many Rappahannock families who lack affordable access at home.
“The only constant that we have is change,” Kennedy said. “And humans have a distinct habit of resisting change, but change is afoot, particularly in this field.”