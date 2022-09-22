2022-08-BOS2pm-185-web.jpg

Whitson’s continued absence has left Carney and Donehey with their hands tied if Smith and Frazier ultimately decline to approve the payment next week.

It appears uncertain whether the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will make its first payment for broadband expansion by Oct. 1, and the authority’s chair is concerned about the county potentially facing legal consequences if they fail to meet the deadline.

”The county citizens want and need broadband,” Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said. “The Board of Supervisors and the Broadband Authority agreed to a contract that will provide it. Refusing to honor our commitment under that contract can have ramifications well beyond the single agreement.”

