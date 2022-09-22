It appears uncertain whether the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will make its first payment for broadband expansion by Oct. 1, and the authority’s chair is concerned about the county potentially facing legal consequences if they fail to meet the deadline.
”The county citizens want and need broadband,” Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said. “The Board of Supervisors and the Broadband Authority agreed to a contract that will provide it. Refusing to honor our commitment under that contract can have ramifications well beyond the single agreement.”
The Board of Supervisors, comprised of the same members as the Broadband Authority, approved 3-2 a contract in May committing funding to the project without pulling from Rappahannock taxpayer dollars.
Donehey isn’t certain what will happen if the body fails to meet the Oct. 1 deadline to approve the payment. “I cannot imagine wanting to have a lawsuit against us for breach of contract,” she said. Sharon Pandak, an attorney hired by the Broadband Authority, declined to comment on what possible legal ramifications could look like. “We are making appropriate inquiries and will brief the [Broadband Authority] on Monday,” she said in a statement.
The Broadband Authority continued its Sept. 19 meeting to Monday, Sept. 26, after disagreement arose over whether to approve the first round of funding for universal broadband expansion.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said they wouldn’t approve the first payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, that “universal coverage” means residents in the county’s remote corners will be covered.
All Points and Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the body in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
As of Thursday, the authority had not received correspondence from either All Points or NSVRC regarding Frazier and Smith’s concern. The two supervisors' support for the payment is contingent on receiving from the organizations answers they deem acceptable.
Donehey said the absence of Hampton Supervisor Whitson, who remains out after having suffered a heart attack in July, opened up the opportunity for Smith and Frazier to block the payment. “Ron all along has had questions and frustrations because he couldn’t get answers, and I understand that,” she said. “So, I think this was an opportunity to make a point of that and he took it.”
“They’re politically savvy, which I am not,” Donehey said of Smith and Frazier. “I just stand by my handshakes and my contracts.”
Both Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, a broadband champion who supports making the payment, and the chair said that neither have privately consulted with Smith nor Frazier to sway them on the matter. “They represent their constituents,” Carney said of Frazier and Smith. “So that’s who they’re beholden to. They’re not beholden to me.”
Both Donehey and Carney said they were prepared on Monday to authorize the payment. But without clear majority support, the chair declined to hold a vote.
“I am ready to move forward with this. Even with possible questions lingering, I feel confident that we can get through this,” Carney said on Thursday. “And I think that as a board, since we’ve already committed to this, not paying our first bill is irresponsible and it is, in my opinion, doing a great disservice to the people of Rappahannock if we do not … authorize it.”
Frazier on Thursday declined to commit his support for authorizing the first payment, saying he’s unsure how he will vote. “I never did support this thing in the beginning, and I don't know why I’m being asked how I'm gonna vote now,” he said.
Smith did not return multiple requests for comment for this report. Both members have been skeptical of the project since its inception and are the only two elected officials in the eight-county agreement to vote against approving the contract. Frazier has expressed concerns in the past about the lack of communication between representatives at All Points and the NSVRC and the localities.
Whitson’s continued absence has left Carney and Donehey with their hands tied if Smith and Frazier ultimately decline to approve the payment next week. Without Whitson, the body lacks the potential tie-breaking vote needed to attain majority support for approving the payment.
It appears that nothing can be done — procedurally, or otherwise — to advance it without authorization from the body majority, according to Donehey. Recent trends show that Frazier and Smith often vote together in the minority against Donehey, Carney and Whitson, especially on matters concerning broadband expansion.
Whitson has been an ardent supporter of the All Points plan, and has in the past emphasized the importance of moving forward with the project in a timely manner. Whitson, who has missed many public meetings since July, did not return a request for comment.
The state of his health remains unclear nearly two months following the heart attack. His wife, Susan Whitson, who has been his de-facto spokesperson throughout his hospitalization, said on Aug. 16 that her husband was admitted after suffering the attack on July 28 while visiting his parents in Wisconsin. She declined on Thursday to answer questions about her husband’s health and his ability to return to his work as an elected official, only referring back to the statement she provided in August.
“He remains under the care of some of the best doctors, nurses and medical staff,” she said at the time. “We appreciate so many respecting our privacy during this time, and are also grateful for the prayers, thoughts, kind words, love and support from our Rappahannock County neighbors and friends.”
Whitson will remain a member of the body unless he dies, resigns or residents in his district successfully petition the Circuit Court for him to be removed from office. There is currently no indication of voters taking that action; many Rappahannock residents have shown an outpouring of support for Whitson and his family.