The purple highlighted area is the original project scope created by All Points and NSVRC. The yellow parts of the mpa are the unserved areas identified by County Administrator Garrey Curry and submitted to project officials.
The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority has identified areas in the county that are currently unserved by a high speed internet service provider but were not included in the initial mapping analysis done by provider All Points Broadband in their effort to bring universal internet coverage in the next two years.
Using data from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and Comcast, County Administrator Garrey Curry identified additional unserved areas that were not included in the original project scope and submitted that map to All Points and NSVRC.
“It took a fair amount of time to dig through these maps and draw polygons out to more precisely show where service is,” Curry said. County officials say that any resident who cannot feasibly deploy Comcast service on their property will be eligible for a service connection from All Points Broadband, when it is made available.
All Points Broadband, along with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy are working to bring universal broadband to eight counties using state and local funding.
Because these areas identified by Curry were not submitted to the state in the original project proposal, they cannot be covered using the funding that was awarded to the project. Project officials with All Points outlined three potential funding solutions to ensure residents receive coverage: All Points will use its own private investment, the Department of Housing and Community Development will use funding from its Line Extension Customer Assistance Program, or project officials will apply for additional state funding next year with no requirement of a local match.
All Points and NSVRC conducted a series of surveys and field work last year to identify “unserved” areas and determine the project scope, which is contractually obligated to be completed in 2025. County officials have said their biggest concern is that residents will unintentionally be left behind in this project.
“My expectations are simple — It's an expectation that we’ll be treated like any other localities that are part of our agreement,” said Broadband Authority member and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson.
All Points, along with the Broadband Authority, has circulated a public survey where residents can enter their address to see if they will qualify for the discounted service. During the first year that service is available, All Points is promising a flat $199 fee for any fiber connection in an unserved area.
Residents can see if they qualify for service using the survey here and will be contacted 90 days before service is available in their area.
It is not yet clear when Rappahannock will see construction, but project officials said it will firsb begin in Augusta and Fauquier counties. Curry said officials should follow the project progress in Loudoun and Culpeper counties, which are carrying out their own projects with All Points and are scheduled to be complete in 2024.
All Points and REC are conducting “low-level” design work in the other counties, which includes utility pole fielding in advance of make-ready construction. The fiber will be attached to REC poles, which will eventually be connected to residential areas.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
In a filing with the Town of Washington's Architectural Review Board, the Inn at Little Washington including this animation showing the proposed expansion of its Washington, Virginia, campus. Animation by Franck & Lohsen Architects.