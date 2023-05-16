broadband-map.jpg

The purple highlighted area is the original project scope created by All Points and NSVRC. The yellow parts of the mpa are the unserved areas identified by County Administrator Garrey Curry and submitted to project officials.

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority has identified areas in the county that are currently unserved by a high speed internet service provider but were not included in the initial mapping analysis done by provider All Points Broadband in their effort to bring universal internet coverage in the next two years.

Using data from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and Comcast, County Administrator Garrey Curry identified additional unserved areas that were not included in the original project scope and submitted that map to All Points and NSVRC. 

