In a split vote Thursday night, the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) signed a regional agreement with All Points Broadband to begin phase 1 of the internet service provider’s proposal, bringing the body one step closer to clinching state funding for broadband initiatives.
Authority members Debbie Donehey, Chris Parrish, and Keir Whitson voted in favor of the agreement, while Ron Frazier voted against it and Christine Smith abstained.
RCBA held the special meeting to consult with an attorney before signing the contract. Fairfax-based attorney Sharon Pandak analyzed All Points’ proposal and answered questions from members throughout the meeting.
Phase 1 of the agreement will authorize All Points to begin composing a detailed proposal as to how the company plans to introduce faster broadband to the entire county. The outline will also include the cost of the project and a general timeline for completion. All Points’ initial response to the authority proposed a fiber-to-the-home initiative.
Frazier and Smith were concerned that the company did not provide a cost estimate for its proposal in the original response to the authority, but other members reiterated that phase 1 of the agreement is non-binding, and the authority can withdraw from the contract at any point with no cost to them.
“I think we need to start, and by starting, we tell [All Points] that we are least interested in pursuing VATI money with them as a partner and that they need to come back with project details that give all of us confidence, all of us in the county confidence that the proposed project can be deployed,” Whitson said.
Frazier and Smith were also concerned about the exclusivity language used in the All Points’ contract, which says that the authority can’t engage in partnerships with other internet service providers while the contract is active. While internet service providers can still approach the authority with proposals, the authority cannot actively seek or contact other companies to ask for proposals.
The regional agreement signed Thursday includes contributions from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Dominion Power and potentially other localities.
In phase 2 of the agreement, All Points would oversee the submission of the application to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, which has a Sept. 14 deadline. The authority can still withdraw from the contact with All Points in phase 2 of the agreement, but it would forfeit the opportunity to receive state funding through a VATI grant this cycle.
The VATI grant can cover up to 80 percent of a locality’s project, leaving 20 percent of the cost to the locality. Authority members spoke about the potential of using stimulus money granted to the county through the American Rescue Plan to cover some of the remaining cost.
“Nobody has come to you with a written agreement that will allow you to get in the application process for those VATI grants this year,” Pandak told the authority.
Shentel was the only other internet service provider interested in applying for a VATI grant that responded to the RCBA’s request for information earlier in July. Shentel’s proposal is estimated to cost nearly $6.3 million and would only cover the southeast corner of Rappahannock County and serve about 895 homes. All Points is proposing to cover the entire county.
Shentel recently received federal money through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) that would allow the company to build a $1.2 million project in that southeast corner of the county. That project can still continue if the RCBA decides to move forward with All Points, but the authority will not be able to actively engage in Shentel’s project.
Smith said she didn’t think the RCBA put serious consideration into Shentel’s proposal. Smith said she trusts Shentel more than All Points.
“I’m feeling like I'm stuck with [All Points], I don't know how else to put it,” she said. “... the Shentel offer, which we haven't even seriously discussed, it's a much better offer. I think it's with a company that I have more faith in, and perhaps most importantly, I think we can actually afford to do it. So I find myself in a bit of a quandary.”
About a dozen community members spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, revealing a mixed bag of opinions. Many people were concerned about the RCBA’s ability to afford a county-wide broadband project, and others encouraged the authority to take the first step in obtaining broadband for unserved areas of the county.
Pandak said the authority can expect a more detailed proposal from All Points as soon as Aug. 15. After that, the RCBA will decide if it wants to move forward with the agreement.