The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority did not decide Thursday night what internet provider they would partner with to potentially receive state funding to expand broadband service in the county.
The RCBA met Thursday night in a continued meeting to discuss responses to the authority’s request for information (RFI) sent out to local internet service providers. Securing a partner will make the RCBA eligible to apply for state and federal grants for broadband infrastructure projects.
Three local internet service providers sent proposals to the RCBA expressing interest in a partnership. Before the authority decides which provider they will sign a contract with, they are going to meet with legal counsel to go over the language in the proposal. The authority voted on Thursday to make Sharon Pandak, an attorney and partner at a firm in Fairfax, the RCBA legal counsel.
The authority will send Pandak the proposals and a list of questions, and then schedule a special meeting to further discuss the proposals with Pandak and select an internet service provider.
The three internet service providers — Shentel, All Points Broadband, and MJI — gave an overview of their proposals on Thursday and answered questions from the authority. Authority members agreed that language in the proposal from All Points was unclear, and that speaking with legal counsel as an authority would be necessary in making a decision.
“We will have failed as elected officials if we walk away from this opportunity and leave our students, families, and seniors with an antiquated and cobbled-together broadband system that will stand as a symbol for what could have been,” said RCBA member Keir Whitson.
The deadline to express interest in funds offered by the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) is July 27. Localities and their partners must submit their full applications by Sept. 14 in order to receive funding by the next cycle.
The RCBA will set a date and time for a special meeting after they coordinate a time with Pandak.
