The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) will hear a preliminary proposal from All Points Broadband in a joint meeting with the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 1, about a month after the RCBA signed a regional agreement with the provider in an effort to secure state funding.
The RCBA met Monday to further discuss the partnership with All Points Broadband, hearing from a company representative and members of the community interested in helping the county find alternative sources of funding for broadband initiatives.
The RCBA sent out a request for information in late June, casting a wide net for potential partnerships with local internet service providers to eventually apply for funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to bring faster internet to unserved homes in Rappahannock County. The deadline to apply for VATI funds is Sept. 14.
The RCBA signed a contract with All Points on July 29 in a split vote, authorizing the provider to begin phase 1 of their agreement. All Points, based in Leesburg, is currently in the process of assembling a proposal that includes how the company plans to facilitate faster broadband speeds throughout the entire county, the cost of the project and a timeline of completion.
Member Ron Frazier voted against signing a contract with All Points and member Christine Smith abstained. Both members were concerned that the company did not have an up-front cost estimate on the proposal, but other members reiterated that they can back out of the contract at any time.
“I understand the hesitation of not knowing the price before you get a plan, but that's just sometimes how these things work,” said All Points representative Tom Innes on Monday over Zoom. “The plan needs to be developed before we can come up with a reasonable cost estimate. And the target of course is to reduce the county's share and the end users’ share as much as possible and leverage opportunities like working with utility partners and state programs.”
The body is able to terminate their contract with All Points throughout phase 1 and phase 2 of the agreement at no cost to the county. If they receive VATI funding, it will pay for 80 percent of the proposed project, leaving the county responsible for the remaining 20 percent.
Members did not discuss potential funding at Monday’s meeting, with Smith saying the RCBA doesn’t have any authority to allocate stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Rappahannock community members Meggan Abboud and Tom Dailey, who also have a background in technology and rural broadband, attended Monday’s Monday, offering their services as researchers for the body.
Abboud previously worked at Boeing, and Dailey was the vice president of Verizon Wireless. Abboud said she and Dailey decided to collaborate about a year ago, using their expertise to help grow small communities.
“What can we do to provide our expertise to the county, and hope, in a sense, bridge any gaps that need to be bridged between your backgrounds and where you need to be representing the constituents of Rappahannock County?” Dailey asked.
The duo said their services would need to be paid for, and the body did not ultimately decide whether it would work with them. The RCBA recessed discussion until Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.