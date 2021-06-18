The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will send internet service providers a request for information (RFI) by June 22 regarding potential partnerships to increase broadband in the county.
The authority met Thursday night to plan a timeline for the RFI before the weekend. By their meeting on Monday, the authority agreed to draft a list of priorities for potential partners and rank those priorities in the final RFI. Internet service providers will have until July 8 to submit responses to the request, the authority said Thursday.
The proposal will seek funds for the county to partner with an internet service provider to expand broadband capabilities across the county. The Broadband Authority must submit a notice of application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development by the July 27 deadline in order to apply for state funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
Large portions of the county still lack adequate access to broadband. In a 2020 survey of Rappahannock County Public School families, nearly 70 percent of respondents reported having either unreliable access or no access at all. The county has not conducted an official investigation or study of how many homes in the county lack broadband access.
The authority said on Thursday that they hope to have a map in the next year or two using geographical information systems (GIS) showing the county’s broadband needs. The authority said they would include the prospects of those efforts in the final RFI.
“The need for such a partnership overtly recognizes that the density of housing units in Rappahannock County is generally considered too sparse to support broadband deployment using only typically available commercial investments,” wrote the authority in the RFI draft. “It is anticipated that the partnerships resulting from this [request for proposal] process will lead to one or more seamless joint efforts to seek all forms of available government and non-government funding to bridge the gap between commercially available investment (from a provider/Offeror) and what is needed to actually deploy broadband service to 95% of households in Rappahannock County.”
What is in the RFI?
The request is not an official purchase of goods or services. The purpose of the RFI is to gauge interest for a potential partnership from local internet service providers.
The authority states in the RFI that their desired goal is to reach broadband speeds of 100 mbps download and 100 mbps upload — the speed requirements outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act. It goes on to say that installation of optical fibers to properties will likely be required, but the authority will consider other proposals.
The request will also seek information to identify which areas of the county are considered to be unserved or underserved, and which areas already have broadband infrastructure in place. This will help the authority to determine which areas will qualify for outside grants and funding.
Moreover, the request will ask internet service providers to detail their current broadband services and their locations, the technology proposed to to deliver universal broadband, a list of support needed from the authority to carry out the desired outcome and evidence of financial capacity to achieve the desired outcome.
The request also states that the internet service provider who choose to become a partner “must be prepared to carry nearly all of the burden to prepare complete and approvable grant
documents with limited support from the RCBA.”
The authority will meet on June 21 to finalize the request before sending it out.