‘We don’t know what we don’t know’
A vexing debate over whether to publish a request for information (RFI) or a request for proposals (RFP) carried the Broadband Authority’s regular meeting last Monday, June 7, into a work session on Friday night.
Established in January 2021 for the purpose of procuring affordable broadband for Rappahannock County, the authority is now searching for an internet service provider who might be willing to partner with the county on a state funding application. State and federal funds have become increasingly available over the past year through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) and the American Rescue Plan, but funding agencies require municipalities to propose projects in collaboration with established providers.
At the meeting on Monday afternoon, County Administrator Garrey Curry came prepared with a draft RFP, to the dismay of authority member Ron Frazier.
“Our needs are unknown. We really don’t know what we don’t know,” said Frazier, who is also the county’s longest-serving member of the county board of supervisors. “And for us to just throw [a request for proposals] out there … to have someone come in and shotgun broadband all over the county is not economically feasible … We need to find out who’s interested and what they can offer us.”
Frazier accused Curry of violating the authority’s decision in a previous meeting, saying that they had voted to draft a request for information.
“Speaking to the violation of what you voted on, nobody was stepping forward to do anything. And I fell on the sword and said I will develop something for you, and I developed what I thought you wanted,” Curry said. The administrator later delivered a sharp apology for “spending a weekend writing this” and “for the week or two I’ve wasted of your time.”
“There’s a lot in here that I think easily could comprise a request of information,” said Authority Member Keir Whitson. “If it’s just a matter of backing away from any level of specificity, then perhaps we can just go through it … and identify those areas that are particularly problematic and too specific and we call it an RFI.”
At their continued meeting yesterday, the members of the broadband authority reviewed RFIs published by other municipalities across the commonwealth and edited the draft that the county administrator had presented. The authority agreed that Frazier and Donehey would form a subcommittee to finish the draft and deliver the draft next Thursday, June 17, at their continued meeting at 6 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse.