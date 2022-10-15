2022-10-03-BOS-6.jpg

The Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority met on Oct. 3 and approved authorizing the broadband funding with a 3-2 vote.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

It remains unclear whether All Points Broadband intends to follow through on its threats to delay fiber construction in Rappahannock County after the Broadband Authority was late to make its first quarterly payment toward internet expansion.

Because the county made the first payment past the deadline, All Points has said it may delay installation of fiber connections in Rappahannock until the county pays the full $5.9 million, which the body earmarked last week. A letter from All Points stated that the determination could be revisited, but it is unclear what that decision will be. Rappahannock was the only county in the agreement to make the payment late. 

