It remains unclear whether All Points Broadband intends to follow through on its threats to delay fiber construction in Rappahannock County after the Broadband Authority was late to make its first quarterly payment toward internet expansion.
Because the county made the first payment past the deadline, All Points has said it may delay installation of fiber connections in Rappahannock until the county pays the full $5.9 million, which the body earmarked last week. A letter from All Points stated that the determination could be revisited, but it is unclear what that decision will be. Rappahannock was the only county in the agreement to make the payment late.
Officials on the Broadband Authority said they have not yet heard from the internet service provider more than a week after the threat was levied and the payments were approved. Representatives from All Points did not return a request for comment for this report.
Construction was expected to begin in Rappahannock County next year and continue until the end of July 2025, but that timeline is no longer certain in light of All Points’ threats.
County Administrator Garrey Curry sent All Points and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) a letter last week after the authority approved the late payment, along with all future payments, informing the company of the body’s actions.
“We expect that this quick action by the RCBA will moot any suggestion of delay of fiber construction within our community and any related contractual disputes that a proposed delay
might initiate,” Curry wrote in a letter to All Points and NSVRC. “Most RCBA members share the excitement of County residents about the opportunity [All Points] will bring to them through this fiber to the home Project. We intend to move forward with transparency and request you do the same.”
The authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, failed to authorize the first quarterly payment for the expansion project by deadline the county agreed to when signing a May contract with the regional commission overseeing the project. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier skipped out on the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a quorum and unable to vote on the payment.
All Points sent the body a letter the morning of Oct. 3, saying that Rappahannock County “has failed to meet its first obligation under circumstances that raise the potential that the County may be unwilling or incapable of timely fulfilling its related obligations in the future.” The body authorized the payment, and all future quarterly payments owed to the company, on Oct. 3, ensuring that contractually obligated payments toward the project will not be blocked in the future.
As a part of an agreement with seven other counties, Rappahannock County agreed to contribute $5.9 million of its own money toward the fiber-to-home broadband project, which has been nearly completely covered by private donations and federal stimulus dollars. According to the fiscal agent agreement the county signed in May, under that contract, the county is supposed to pay installments toward the project while construction takes place.
FAST FACTS | BROADBAND
RAPPAHANNOCK’S COMMITMENT: On May 2, the Board of Supervisors voted three-to-two to join 7 neighboring counties to participate in a high-speed fiber optic broadband project, offering connectivity to thousands of Virginians with unreliable connections or none at all.
NATURE OF THE AGREEMENT: Rappahannock’s commitment isn’t structured as a service procurement, but a contract making the county part of a larger public-private development project that involves a mosaic of companies, utilities, and agencies.
WHO’S ACTUALLY PAYING?: Not Rappahannock taxpayers. The state of Virginia is putting up $96 million from its allotment of pandemic rescue funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Rappahannock allocated $715,768 from its share of ARPA funds. Another $5.6 million was pledged by local supporters– including the Akre family’s philanthropic foundation, the Rappahannock County Public Schools, and the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation.
THE SERVICE ISN’T FREE: All Points, a Leesburg-based broadband firm, would install fiber-optic for homes and businesses at an across-the-board rate of $199 per connection. Subscribers then pay a monthly rate of $59.99, which can increase with the rate of inflation.
WHO ELSE IS INVOLVED? The fiscal agent is the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, which reviews reports from All Points, and then requests reimbursements from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, which in turn draws funds from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. In signing the contract after its May 2 vote, Rappahannock, with the other seven counties, agreed to make quarterly payments to the NSVRC, which would make regular reports back to the participating counties. The first payment is due Oct. 1.
TIMELINE FOR INSTALLATION: The State of Virginia set July 2025, as the deadline for All Points to construct the broadband network. All Points hasn’t provided details on when and where the work will get underway.
WILL EVERYONE BE SERVED? All Points and the regional commission have stated multiple times that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have said that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
