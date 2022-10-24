Connecting rural areas to the grid
Kristian Kirk Mailand/Maimento

Rappahannock County officials still do not know if All Points Broadband will delay fiber construction in Rappahannock County after the company sent a stern letter two weeks ago following a missed payment to a broadband expansion project. 

Because the county made the first payment past the deadline, All Points has said it may delay installation of fiber connections in Rappahannock until the county pays the full $5.9 million, which the body earmarked last week. A letter from All Points stated that the determination could be revisited, but it is unclear what that decision will be. Rappahannock was the only county in the agreement to make the payment late. 

