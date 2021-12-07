‘I don’t know what happens if someone tries to call 911, can’t and dies in their home.’
Universal broadband could provide reliable service
Some Rappahannock County residents say that for years they have been forced to contend with unreliable service from telecommunications giant CenturyLink, with frequent and lengthy outages posing potentially dire health and safety issues in areas where cell and broadband service is unpredictable at best, if not wholly unavailable.
Geneva Welch, who helps to care for her husband, former Rappahannock County Supervisor Roger Welch who is suffering from Parkinson's disease in their home located near Flint Hill, received landline and internet service through CenturyLink. But for nearly three weeks in November, her connection unexpectedly failed, leaving them with few communication options during a time when her husband has had to recently make several 911 calls for emergency medical care. It was just one of many outages in recent months.
Thankfully, there were no medical emergencies while the line was inoperable, but the risk posed by having unreliable service led her to discontinue much of her CenturyLink service in favor of Piedmont Broadband for more dependable internet and landline access, setting her back hundreds of dollars. While service was gone, she was told numerous times by CenturyLink — to no avail — that a representative would come on-site to address her outage.
“The first two were absolutely no shows, no one ever came. You wait all day. And one of those, they said they came, but no way they did,” said Welch, who operates an art gallery in Washington.
“Saturday is my only day I have a nurse come in and stay with my husband and I go into my shop … [CenturyLink calls saying] they’re coming in 30 minutes. So I close the shop and head for home and they don’t show up that day.”
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, who lives in Huntly, experienced a similar outage in recent weeks, as well as deflections from CenturyLink when attempting to get service restored. “I have to believe it’s a well thought out stall tactic to not tell you the contractor they hired [to repair the lines] will be out in two weeks,” she said.
Unlike Welch, the location of Donehey’s home offers her no alternatives to CenturyLink. Donehey fears that seniors living in her district who may require lifesaving medical services may be unable to call for help given the frequency of outages. “I don’t know what happens if someone tries to call 911, can’t and dies in their home. Who’s liable?” she asked.
“That just shouldn’t happen in today's day,” Donehey said.
Danielle Spears, a spokesperson with Lumen Technologies, CenturyLink’s parent company, said in a statement, “Ensuring the reliability of our services is a priority and we have been in communication with our customers and local officials to address individual concerns.”
“Areas that are less populated are difficult for any communications provider to serve due to the costs of building and maintaining the network infrastructure, which is why policymakers are implementing historic levels of funding to support broadband buildout in rural areas,” Spears said. “We’ve made significant investments in our network and we’re proud to serve the people of Rappahannock County.”
In August, Lumen Technologies announced that it will sell its CenturyLink operations in 20 states, including Virginia, to Apollo Global Management. The sale is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2022, according to RCRWireless News.
Rappahannock County Treasurer Debbie Knick, who lost her CenturyLink service several times this year at her Harris Hollow home, said the outages have “become a public safety issue” for residents and officials. Her uncle passed away during an outage and she had trouble making phone calls to hospice while the line was down, and her father, who lives next door, has been left without any mode of telecommunication when service fails.
CenturyLink, which is the only telecommunications option for many residents in the Flint Hill and Washington areas, utilizes the once-revolutionary DSL internet, which feeds connection through copper wires — now a dying medium of service that is difficult and costly for companies to repair.
Residents in the Sperryville and Amissville areas have access to internet and landline service from Verizon, which also uses copper lines and has been much more responsive than CenturyLink in addressing outages, according to Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry.
CenturyLink’s copper wire internet and phone service, according to county officials and residents, can be disrupted for weeks by even the tamest of weather events, including mild rain or wind.
In many well-served parts of America, copper is a thing of the past, having been replaced by fiber for high-speed internet and phone service. The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority has been angling for months for state money that could help fund universal fiber broadband service for residents across the county.
Officials are expected to learn in December whether the funding was granted, which could enable them to potentially enter into an agreement with private provider All Points Broadband for expanded service.
Broadband Authority member and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, a champion of universal broadband, suggested that CenturyLink may have resigned itself of responsibility with fiber expansion potentially imminent, deciding it’s not worth the resources to repair the shoddy copper infrastructure.
“It just seems like their whole system, not only here, but in the whole area is collapsing, and my guess is they see the writing on the wall with companies like All Points, and they’re like, ‘why would we invest any money? Why would we do anything? Let’s just hang out and survive,’” Whitson said.
Knick thinks similarly. “I’ve been told everything from [an outage was caused by] ants in the box, to thunder, to water in the line — you name it,” she said. “I’ve been given every excuse there is, but I think the major explanation is it’s outdated equipment that, because of the number of residents being serviced, does not make it profitable.”
While some in the community and members of the Board of Supervisors have raised questions about broadband expansion, namely Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, universal fiber would ameliorate the issues posed by poor CenturyLink service, Whitson and Donehey said.
In Whitson’s district there are several households who lack reliable CenturyLink service, including one who was unable to call emergency responders during an outage to help their ailing mother, he said. “Are we really going to consider not providing universal broadband coverage?” the supervisor asked. “I mean, this is what I’m facing.”
But in the immediate absence of fiber, some are left coping with CenturyLink, and Donehey wants to confront the issue head-on. At a November convention, she spoke with several other rural Virginian county supervisors who had all reported similar experiences with CenturyLink, but came to virtually accept the company’s inaction.
“I think everybody is just so frustrated that they get nowhere, then they stop,” Donehey said. “I just don’t think we can afford to stop.”
On Monday, Whitson, Donehey and Curry met with representatives from CenturyLink to discuss potential solutions to the problems being encountered by Rappahannock officials and residents with the company’s service. Donehey and Whitson both left the meeting unsatisfied after CenturyLink officials claimed they should be able to restore customer’s service in just a matter of days, and offered few short-term solutions to the issues reported by residents.
One such solution is a form that customers with severely ill members of their household can submit to CenturyLink to alert the company that the residence requires priority in the event of an outage.
Also according to Donehey, CenturyLink officials said the provider’s soon-to-be new parent company, Apollo Global Management, expects to bring fiber to millions of customers in the future, but it’s not clear whether Rappahannock County will be included.
“My bottom line take away from the call [Monday] is that this is a company with dying infrastructure and no people to support it, which only drives home the importance of completing our broadband initiative as soon as possible,” Whitson said.
An agenda item was added to the Board of Supervisors upcoming December meeting to further discuss the conversation officials held with CenturyLink. Donehey said she hopes to take up the issue by teaming with other rural counties facing the same problems with CenturyLink by applying pressure on lawmakers, the company and regulators, including the Federal Communications Commission.
“I really want a coalition of counties that use CenturyLink to shout loudly,” she said. Donehey and Curry also urged Rappahannock residents to continue documenting outages with the company so that they can be tracked.