snapshot_thumb_broadband

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority was canceled on Monday as county officials await further progress on broadband expansion with internet service provider All Points Broadband.

Wakefield Supervisor and Broadband Authority Chair Debbie Donehey said All Points and partners Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Dominion Energy will begin installing power poles to accommodate future fiber construction.

Tags

Recommended for you