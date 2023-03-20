The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority was canceled on Monday as county officials await further progress on broadband expansion with internet service provider All Points Broadband.
Wakefield Supervisor and Broadband Authority Chair Debbie Donehey said All Points and partners Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Dominion Energy will begin installing power poles to accommodate future fiber construction.
Rappahannock County is part of an eight-county agreement with All Points and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to bring universal fiber-to-home broadband to underserved areas. Donehey said construction is starting in Augusta County, and it’s currently unclear when Rappahannock County can expect construction and service to begin.
Donehey emphasized that the project isn’t expected to be complete until late 2025. At a Broadband Authority meeting last month, County Administrator Garrey Curry said the project is still in a “low-level design” phase.
Residents will be notified 90 days before installation is scheduled to begin. Curry and authority members encouraged residents to register for service on rappbroadband.org, which also includes a link to a survey from All Points for residents to enter their address and see if they qualify for service. Those who live in an area that is unserved, but the survey shows that you do not qualify, should reach out to county officials.
