Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier is expected to introduce a resolution during Monday’s upcoming Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors meeting asking the body to consider withdrawing from the regional broadband initiative if they’re unable to meet with project representatives by April 1.
While the massive broadband project is nearly completely funded with state grants, federal stimulus money and private donations, Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith remain frustrated by the lack of the communication from private internet provider All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr and Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) Executive Director Brandon Davis.
The Supervisors’ three-member majority of Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney remain in support of the project and are waiting to seek answers of unanswered questions until they are presented with a contract that’s expected to outline the project’s finer details.
“Why are my colleagues comfortable with this type of system?” Frazier asked. “Why are the three-member majority comfortable with getting nothing and being ignored when we send emails?”
The resolution, which would require approval from the body majority, says that “the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) has been unsuccessful in scheduling meetings with either authorized representatives of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) or All Points Broadband (APB) for the purpose of ascertaining answers to a significant number of questions the Authority and the citizens have concerning the ‘Regional Initiative.’”
It goes on to say that “the RCBA is officially terminating Rappahannock’s participation in the Regional Initiative if both NSVRC and APB will not meet with the Authority by 1 April 2022 to get all questions answered by 15 April 2022.”
Frazier remains skeptical about the capability of All Points and NSVRC to complete a project of such a large scale. While there is no reason to believe the organization would be unable to complete the project if the county enters into a legally binding agreement with them, Frazier said he wants to ask representatives questions about that potential outcome.
“There's no sense of me giving you a laundry list of what we don't know [about the project] because we really don't know anything,” Frazier argued. “We don't know exactly how this is supposed to work. We don't know when we're going to get to maps. We don't know what happens if there's any problems — who do we contact? We don't know that Brandon Davis and his staff are actually capable of handling a $300 million build out. They won't even come down to talk to us.”
He also complained that he has not seen maps of where All Points plans to install fiber lines. His resolution demands that if they’re able to meet with the All Points and NSVRC by April 1 that they send those maps to the Broadband Authority by April 15.
While the Supervisors invited Carr and Davis to its Monday meeting, Donehey said neither will be attending. The Rappahannock News sent a list of questions about the project, curated from Rappahannock residents' submissions, to Carr and Davis on Wednesday and have not received a response.
Donehey argued the benefits of the broadband project for students, the economy and public safety “have been reiterated countless times, as has the fact that the costs of the project will not fall on our citizens.”
“I am not prepared to reverse course and kill the deal for RPK at this point, and I don't think our BOS will do so, either,” Donehey wrote. “If, for some reason, we are unable to negotiate a contract that works for our citizens, we will be able to withdraw before signing.”
Counties have to decide by May 5 if they want to sign a contract with All Points, but there is currently no clear date for when those contracts will become available.
Frazier and Smith have been voicing concerns about the fiber-to-home broadband project with All Points Broadband and NSVRC since the body applied for state funding in the fall; Smith abstained from voting on the matter.
“If you needed work done at your home, and couldn’t get someone to swing by and talk about the project, would you hire them?” Smith wrote in an email. “APB and NSRVC need to come to the table. We are a unique, rural county and can’t count on a cookie-cutter solution.”
Whitson, a proponent of the project, has said before that he’s comfortable being in an “in-between period” after receiving the state money while they wait for a contract to answer more specific questions about the project. Whitson said he’s still “full steam ahead” on the project.
“We are on the cusp of delivering to 2,000 households in Rappahannock County a once unimaginable, $20 million high-speed fiber network, which is already 98% funded without having used a penny of local taxpayer funds,” Whitson said in a statement.
He continued, “We are elected for the fundamental purpose of making good decisions and seizing opportunities that benefit our citizens and improve their quality of life. We cannot squander this one-time shot at universal broadband coverage. Put simply, we need to get this project done for our schoolchildren, our elderly citizens, and everyone else who struggles every day to do the simple things from home that internet-connected communities across our country have been able to do for years.”
Carney said in a written statement that the regional project is a best-case scenario “where strength in numbers allows us to deliver fiber to homes.”
“We have quite a bit of work ahead of us, but let’s focus on the goal: to deliver to our citizens what they absolutely need,” Carney wrote. “It is our job to protect the taxpayer and their interests, it is our job to protect the rural nature of our country while making life for all of us a bit easier! Delivering affordable, reliable, fast broadband on mutually beneficial terms is one of them.”
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, where they are expected to vote on the resolution.