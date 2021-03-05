The regional nonprofit People Incorporated is launching a new program to help community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic access internet service. The agency will assist clients in setting up their accounts and is offering to pay for up to six months of internet service for qualified applicants.
Community members are eligible for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way. Job loss, wage reductions and having children in the home who are learning remotely are some examples of qualifying circumstances. Clients must also meet income eligibility requirements and demonstrate a need.
“Access to the internet is a necessity,” said Angie Groseclose, vice president and chief operating officer at People Inc. “It’s necessary for telehealth appointments, searching for a job and for kids to attend school, and it’s an extra expense that may not be in everyone’s budget. We want to make internet service more accessible for those who need it.”
This service is funded by emergency CARES Act funding and is available to residents of Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
For more information, call People, Inc. at (833) 962-2039.