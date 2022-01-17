As Rappahannock County officials barrel in the direction of potentially entering into an agreement with private internet provider All Points Broadband to bring universal fiber to the county, some opponents of the proposal argue that several sufficient connectivity alternatives already exist.
While most acknowledge the centrality of internet connection to 21st Century living, some remain skeptical of whether the county should commit millions of dollars to install fiber optic cables. Skeptics point to the availability of service from Starlink, Piedmont Broadband and HughesNet all as alternative internet options for some in the county.
“We should think long and hard, with healthy skepticism, before committing the county and its taxpayers to millions of dollars of fiber optic cabling,” Rappahannock resident Ron Maxwell wrote in a recent letter to the editor, arguing that the availability of Starlink and Piedmont Broadband preclude what many say is the need for universal fiber.
While each option can offer capable internet service to some, there are many caveats that prevent any one from being the answer for everybody, especially when compared to what All Points says it can provide.
All Points’ proposal
If the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors agrees to enter into a contract with All Points, any resident in an unserved area can have fiber installed for $199, no matter their location in the county. If a household does not currently have access to affordable, high-speed internet, they will be eligible for internet service through All Points.
The network is planned to include about 3,785 miles of fiber, which is far more reliable than satellite or towers and can be significantly faster, with more than 200 miles of routes within Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Fiber Utility Network. More than 300 miles will consist of routes within Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s network, about 2,500 miles will be built by All Points with another 660 miles by Dominion Energy.
Parts of Flint Hill, Washington, Sperryville and Amissville will not be covered since they’re already considered to be served. But, residents in those areas who do not have high-speed internet can apply for a special installation.
After the $199 installation fee, All Points’ cheapest monthly service plan of $59.99, with a one year commitment to service, includes the necessary equipment, and download and upload speeds of up to 50 mbps (megabits per second), which is enough to comfortably stream video.
For reference, Netflix recommends 5 mbps for HD video streaming, and 25 mbps for 4K Ultra HD streaming. Zoom requires 3.8Mbps for HD group video calling.YouTube requires 5 mbps for HD video streaming and 20 mbps for 4K streaming. Note that those requirements and recommendations may vary by household depending on the number of devices vying for bandwidth within a network.
All Points’ service plans become progressively more expensive for faster internet speeds up to 1 gbps (gigabits per second) for $109.99, which is one of the fastest speeds available on the market. Comcast, whose network is limited in Rappahannock County, is the only other local option for gigabit connection. It offers 1.2 gbps service for $80 monthly.
Best alternative in Starlink?
Rappahannock resident Dick Raines managed Carfax, a large corporation, primarily online from his Castleton home amid the pandemic before retiring late last year. To ensure network stability, he became a customer of Starlink, Piedmont Broadband and HughesNet, keeping all three to have as backups should one fail.
“My life is Zoom as a business person. And it’s interesting how dominant that is. And Zoom, or video [conferencing], has certain demands on connectivity and it’s very, very apparent what those are,” Raines said.
And while the service provided by Piedmont Broadband and HughesNet were often insufficient for Raines, Starlink has proven to be a game changer. Since almost exclusively using Starlink for his internet, Raines said he’s no longer nagged by the constant worry of connection potentially faltering at inopportune times.
Starlink’s device has a premium feel to it and is user-friendly, he said, which also makes it more appealing than the others. Although, Zoom calls do occasionally stutter over a Starlink connection, Raines said of his experience.
Sperryville resident Matthew Black was an early adopter of Starlink after discovering that other alternatives wouldn’t work because of the location of his home. For him, the service has been great.
Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX and the new low-orbit satellite service from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk that is designed to bring internet to underserved rural areas, offers speeds between 100 mbps and 200 mbps, which is significantly faster than what Piedmont Broadband or HughesNet can provide even on their most expensive plans that both cost more per month than Starlink.
And unlike those two alternatives, according to Raines and Black, Starlink is often uninterrupted by weather events. The satellite has a built-in self-heating mechanism designed to melt snow that accumulates on it. It can also withstand heavy winds up to 175 mph, according to Business Insider.
It also boasts significantly lower latency, or the time it takes to send and receive data, than HughesNet, another comparable satellite-based service.
Another Rappahannock resident, Lynn Dolnick, also an early adopter of Starlink, said she’s experienced a marked improvement in the quality of service over time.
But Starlink has two problems that prevent it from being accessible to many Rappahannock residents. Starlink is at capacity in much of the area, meaning it’s not accepting new customers and doesn’t anticipate being able to until at least the end of 2022 or early 2023, according to the company.
It’s also reliant on having access to a wide open space for the satellite to get proper connection. Residents who live in densely wooded areas or beside a mountain may have trouble obtaining a secure Starlink connection.
An obstruction test, which the company recommends potential users perform to determine whether connection will work, conducted via Starlink’s mobile application outside the Rappahannock News office in downtown Washington found that the service would not perform optimally in the area.
In terms of cost, the Starlink satellite is $499 plus a $50 shipping fee (not including tax), and $99 monthly.
Raines said he’d strongly consider dropping all three of the services he currently uses if what’s provided by All Points proves to be as capable and reliable as it’s been billed.
Black remains concerned about the long-term viability of Starlink, especially the possibility of Musk deeming it not profitable enough and abandoning it. Starlink’s newest satellite had its manufacturing price reduced last year, but the company was still selling it at a loss, according to tech publication Engadget. Other low-orbit satellite internet services, such as Iridium, have gone bankrupt.
But Black is unsure if he will nix Starlink in favor of the service All Points may provide.
“I’ll have to take a hard look,” Black said. But for the broader public, “Starlink is clearly not the answer,” he said, since so many homes in Rappahannock likely can’t receive adequate connection to the service.
“Starlink is a great alternative for certain locations, but I think we have an unusual opportunity here [with All Points] and so I hope we seize the moment because it’s not going to happen again,” Black said.
What Piedmont Broadband and HughesNet offer
The other alternatives available in Rappahannock, Piedmont Broadband and HughesNet, don’t offer speeds nearly as fast as either Starlink or what All Points has proposed, and are often steeper in price.
Because of the line-of-sight technology used by Piedmont Broadband, its installation fee is variable depending on one’s location and the number of physical impediments that might stand in the way of a clear connection. The starting installation fee is about $250, but can be more expensive depending on one’s location, reaching as high as $600 in unusual cases, according to owner Russell Pate.
“You can’t move mountains,” he said of the realities of line-of-sight technology in Rappahannock.
Black said the location of his home near Sperryville was unable to receive service from Piedmont Broadband, leading him to choose Starlink. Raines noted that in his experience, the service provided by Piedmont Broadband was often “unacceptable” for Zoom, and video streams and phone calls over WiFi lacked quality.
Piedmont Broadband’s cheapest monthly offering is $79.95 and includes just 10 mbps download and 3 mbps upload speeds. On the high end, Piedmont Broadband offers 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload speeds for $129.95 monthly.
While HughesNet offers a free installation of its satellite, all of the monthly plans have data caps, meaning users are limited in internet use each month. Dolnick, who was once a HughesNet customer, called the data caps a “nightmare.” Black echoed a similar sentiment.
Its cheapest offering is $59.99 monthly, the same price as All Points’ lowest end service, with 25 mbps speeds, but comes with only 10 gb of data each month, estimated by the company to equal about 15 hours of video streaming. HughesNet’s highest end service offers 50 gb of data, or about 75 hours of video streaming, for $149.99 monthly.