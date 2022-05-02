The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in a split vote on Monday approved entering into an eight-county agreement with All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) to vastly expand internet access in underserved Rappahannock County in the most significant move the body has taken in recent memory.
The 3-2 vote comes after nearly a year of discussions among the body about whether to fund a universal fiber project with the Leesburg-based All Points by using state funding, federal stimulus dollars, grants, donations and investments from the internet service provider — all without expending taxpayer dollars. In June 2021, the body solicited potential broadband solutions for Rappahannock, and All Points was the only provider that proposed a universal coverage plan.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith voted against entering into the contract after opposing it for months. Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted in favor of the project, ultimately entering the county into a binding contract with All Points Broadband.
“In all big projects, there's always risk,” Carney said. “And there's always risk in not doing it, especially with this project. There are so many folks in this county who desperately need this, and we have an opportunity to get it.”
Frazier reiterated concerns that he’s mentioned at previous public meetings, including a lack of communication from All Points to the counties and the fact that All Points has not provided maps that show which specific areas they plan to serve.
“I think I understand the project enough to know if [All Points] miss my part of the district in the county, there's not much I or this board collectively can do about it,” Frazier said.
Smith said she thinks Rappahannock County will have “very minimal control” over the project since the county’s financial contribution will go into a fund with NSVRC to then be dispersed to the project. The counties are not a party in the agreement, and Curry has called it an “economic development” project rather than the county purchasing a good or service.
Smith abstained from a critical vote last fall that tied Rappahannock County to an agreement with All Points and seven other counties for a bid for state funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, while Frazier voted against it.
“I keep hearing this is a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity,’ and I think if someone were to tell me something was a once in a lifetime opportunity, I would read the fine print very carefully,
and I'm very concerned that we aren't doing that,” Smith said. “If I truly believed that this would get internet service to everyone in the county that needed it, as we initially perhaps understood it to be, I would vote for it.”
After expressing concerns about the contents of the contract, County Administrator Garrey Curry and Sharon Pandak, a Fairfax-based attorney hired to assist with the broadband proposal, spent the last few weeks negotiating its terms with NSVRC. Curry was able to amend the fiscal agent agreement to include language that fixes the county’s financial contribution to the project so they will not be required to pay more than what was initially proposed.
Curry was also able to negotiate a term in the fiscal agent agreement that links it to the grant agreement, which is the contract that includes All Points. He said while that change seems subtle, it’s important to the overall agreement.
“We do have to have some faith that the state will uphold their end of the agreement and will protect their $96 million in a way that is in keeping with our interests and our $5.9 million,” Curry said of the total amount of state dollars awarded to the project.
Those interested in receiving All Points’ service can register personal information in a survey offered by the company. Residents will be notified when service becomes available in their area, although it’s not clear when that may be. The survey, which can be read here, also outlines locations in the county deemed underserved.
Those not in an unserved area but who still would like All Points’ service will be able to apply for a special installation to their home. All Points and the county will advertise about how residents can register for service once a more detailed construction timeline is unveiled.
What we know
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative already completed its “fiber backbone” down many of the county’s main roads, so All Points is able to use that infrastructure when the company starts extending broadband to homes.
According to the contract, All Points will hire independent contractors to help build out the infrastructure. Monitoring and inspection of the project will be completed by NSVRC and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. All Points will be responsible for maintenance of the fiber.
The project will cost about $19.2 million in Rappahannock County, according to estimates from All Points, and the county will be responsible for $5.9 million of that cost.
Washington resident Chuck Akre is donating $3.5 million through his family’s Fagus Foundation; the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation has approved a $1 million grant; the Rappahannock County Public Schools are putting in $370,000; and an anonymous citizen has pledged a matching grant of $150,000, which would become $300,000 if fully leveraged. Then there is the federal government’s contribution of $715,768 through stimulus funds, with more money to fill any funding gap that might remain.
For the first 12 months that All Points service is available in the county, it will cost $199 for a fiber installation to someone’s home, no matter the length of the driveway or location of the residence. It's unclear what installation may cost after the first year.
An All Points internet service plan will offer upload and download speeds of 50 mpbs (the “Basic Service Tier”) for a monthly fee of $59.99, which is subject to change along with increases in the Consumer Price Index.
Up to this point, the Supervisors have not been able to solicit other internet service providers to do work in the county while under the terms of a memorandum of understanding with All Points. This “good-faith” clause has been a major point of contention among both Frazier and Smith, who have both been critical of the entire project since the outset.
Pandak said during Monday’s meeting that because of language in the contract and other documents, the good-faith clause would end after a locality signs the contract, meaning the Supervisors are no longer bound by that rule.
Other concerns shared among the body were outlined by Curry in a memorandum to the body last month after it received the contract on April 7, giving the county less than a month to review it before voting on it by the state’s May 5 deadline.
Curry’s concerns include the contract not specifying exactly what locations in Rappahannock will be eligible for service, what fiber installation will cost after the 12 month period and what penalties are in place if All Points Broadband fails to operate the system after installation is complete. Those concerns remain unaddressed in the contract approved by the Supervisors.
Other members of the body, including Whitson and Donehey, have voiced concern over All Points’ promise of universal coverage. Whitson has said that members of the body will have to be diligent in keeping track of where service is being installed in the county to ensure that anyone who wants service receives it.
Still, both remain ardent supporters of the project ahead. “I do believe this is our opportunity,” Donehey said. “This is now for Rappahannock County. It is going to take a while, we are going to have hiccups. But I know how passionate the people in this county are to help each other.”
What’s next?
There is currently no information available on when or where All Points will begin installing service, and the path ahead remains uncertain. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” Donehey said. She expects there to be more information after the state’s May 5 deadline.
Donehey said she is currently working to make postcards to mail to Rappahannock residents with information about the project. She also said it will be important to involve the community to letting people know about the project, so that those who wants service can get it while installation is $199 since it’s unclear how much the price may hike when the initial 12-month period comes to a close.
This developing story will be updated