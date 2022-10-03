2022-10-03-BOS-45.jpg

Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Oct. 3, 2022

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) in a split vote on Monday approved all future funding for broadband expansion after All Points Broadband sent a letter to the body threatening to delay fiber construction in the county since it was late to make its first contractually obligated payment toward the project.

The authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, failed to authorize the first quarterly payment for the expansion project by the Oct. 1 deadline the county agreed to when signing a May contract with the regional commission overseeing the project. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier skipped out on the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a physical quorum and unable to vote on the payment.

Download PDF All Points letter, Oct. 3, 2022
The letter sent by All Points Broadband to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 3, 2022

