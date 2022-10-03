The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) in a split vote on Monday approved all future funding for broadband expansion after All Points Broadband sent a letter to the body threatening to delay fiber construction in the county since it was late to make its first contractually obligated payment toward the project.
The authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, failed to authorize the first quarterly payment for the expansion project by the Oct. 1 deadline the county agreed to when signing a May contract with the regional commission overseeing the project. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier skipped out on the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a physical quorum and unable to vote on the payment.
The body authorized the payment, and all future quarterly payments owed to the company, on Monday in a 3-2 vote, ensuring that contractually obligated payments toward the project will not be blocked in the future.
Smith and Frazier encouraged Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey to continue the Sept. 19 Broadband Authority meeting to Sept. 26 after saying they wouldn’t approve the payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, that “universal coverage” means residents in the county’s remote corners will receive service, despite the company having assured the county of that numerous times.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who remains in recovery from a July heart attack, was not able to attend the Sept. 19 meeting, leaving the body without a tie-breaking vote needed to approve the payment. Whitson attended Monday’s Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority meetings remotely via Zoom.
All Points sent the body a letter Monday morning, saying that Rappahannock County “has failed to meet its first obligation under circumstances that raise the potential that the County may be unwilling or incapable of timely fulfilling its related obligations in the future.”
Because Rappahannock County made the first payment past the deadline, All Points is considering delaying installation of fiber connections in Rappahannock until the county pays the full $5.9 million, which the body earmarked on Monday. The letter stated that the determination could be revisited, but it is unclear what that decision will be. Rappahannock was the only county in the agreement to make the payment late.
Smith and Frazier did not comment during the meeting on the contents of the letter, but Frazier reiterated that representatives from All Points had declined to attend meetings in Rappahannock County to answer questions. The letter also offered that Rappahannock County could withdraw from the regional project with no financial penalty, but neither Smith nor Frazier said they wanted to withdraw, even when asked directly by Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney.
Neither Smith nor Frazier immediately returned a request for comment from the Rappahannock News.
As a part of an agreement with seven other counties, Rappahannock County agreed to contribute $5.9 million of its own money toward the project, which has been nearly completely covered by private donations and federal stimulus dollars. According to the fiscal agent agreement the county signed in May, under that contract, the county is supposed to pay installments toward the project while construction takes place.
“It sent shivers up my spine when Mr. Carney read that letter out loud,” Whitson said. “There's so much at stake here, and to put ourselves in this position is incredibly regrettable and I think we need to remedy this today.”
Dozens of residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday to watch the body vote on the payment, with many advocating for broadband expansion during public comment. Many people also attended what was deemed an “impromptu town hall” last week when Smith and Frazier were absent from the specially-called meeting, calling out the two supervisors for “taking advantage” of Whitson’s heart attack to block the payment.
“We really need to focus on what is the greatest good for the greatest number of people, and is it the greatest good to obstruct something because we don't have a precise definition of universal?” said Wakefield District resident John Beardsley. “Or is the greatest good to provide a critical utility that is essential to everyday life these days?”
Smith and Frazier have been opposed to broadband expansion since the project’s inception and were the only two officials in the eight-county agreement to vote against proceeding with the contract. On Monday, they reiterated their skepticism of the project and concerns that some areas of the county won’t be covered by All Points, but did not cite any specific evidence to back their claims.
All Points and NSVRC have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the body in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
Fast Facts: Broadband
Here's a look at the regional plan and the county's participation in it:
RAPPAHANNOCK’S COMMITMENT
On May 2, the Board of Supervisors voted three-to-two to join 7 neighboring counties to participate in a high-speed fiber optic broadband project, offering connectivity to thousands of Virginians with unreliable connections or none at all.
NATURE OF THE AGREEMENT
Rappahannock’s commitment isn’t structured as a service procurement, but a contract making the county part of a larger public-private development project that involves a mosaic of companies, utilities, and agencies.
WHO’S ACTUALLY PAYING?
Not Rappahannock taxpayers. The state of Virginia is putting up $96 million from its allotment of pandemic rescue funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Rappahannock allocated $715,768 from its share of ARPA funds. Another $5.6 million was pledged by local supporters — including the Akre family’s philanthropic foundation, the Rappahannock County Public Schools, and the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation.
THE SERVICE ISN’T FREE
All Points, a Leesburg-based broadband firm, would install fiber-optic for homes and businesses at an across-the-board rate of $199 per connection. Subscribers then pay a monthly rate of $59.99, which can increase with the rate of inflation.
WHO ELSE IS INVOLVED?
The fiscal agent is the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, which reviews reports from All Points, and then requests reimbursements from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, which in turn draws funds from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. In signing the contract after its May 2 vote, Rappahannock, with the other seven counties, agreed to make quarterly payments to the NSVRC, which would make regular reports back to the participating counties. The first payment is due Oct. 1.
TIMELINE FOR INSTALLATION
The State of Virginia set July 2025, as the deadline for All Points to construct the broadband network. All Points hasn’t provided details on when and where the work will get underway.
WILL EVERYONE BE SERVED?
All Points and the regional commission have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the Board of Supervisors in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
HOW CAN YOU FIND OUT IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE FOR THE NEW SERVICE?
The first step is to take this online survey: https://fiber.allpointsbroadband.com/
— Tim Carrington for Foothills Forum