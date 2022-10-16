Supervisors Christine Smith and Ron Frazier’s decision to skip a Rappahannock County Broadband Authority meeting in September, jeopardizing a contract to expand internet access in the county, reflected an erosion of democratic norms, government experts said.
“Is it stonewalling, or blatant, out and out obstructionism? Sorry, I think it's the latter, and that kind of behavior and a democracy doesn't go well together,” David Kerr, an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and a former Stafford County School Board member, said of Smith and Frazier’s decision.
Experts and former Rappahannock County officials interviewed said that the way Smith and Frazier conducted themselves in blocking the county's ability to fulfill its financial obligation by not attending the meeting while subsequently drawing a rebuke from the county’s chosen internet provider was both without local modern precedent and illustrated a notable breakdown of democratic values on the Board of Supervisors.
“This is emblematic of where American politics is, and that is we are losing our ability to compromise — and even to accept defeat with grace … and [Smith and Frazier] didn’t accept loss. They are using every available means to thwart a decision that’s already been made,” said Dr. Jeremy Mayer, associate professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
“And that kind of scorched earth politics is spreading across America today. And it’s a bad sign in a democracy, because a democracy falls apart if you don’t accept defeat with, if not grace, at least civility,” he said.
In interviews, former local county officials largely disapproved of Smith and Frazier's conduct, although several were reluctant to call it anti-democratic. But among their supporters, Smith and Frazier have been hailed as dogged fiscal watchdogs willing to challenge the status quo by asking what they describe as difficult questions to hold the oftentimes unresponsive internet provider to account.
After withholding their support on Sept. 19 to approve a payment for broadband expansion and suggesting that the meeting be continued to a later date, Jackson Supervisor Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Smith on Sept. 26 did not attend what was planned to be the continuation, blocking the county’s ability to make the payment.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who remains in recovery after having suffered a heart attack in July, did not attend the Sept. 19 meeting, leaving the body without a tie-breaking vote needed to approve the payment. Smith and Frazier were accused by many, including Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, of taking advantage of Whitson’s health emergency to block the payment, and, in effect, broadband expansion.
Both said they wouldn’t approve the payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband that “universal coverage” means residents in Rappahannock’s remote corners will receive service. The company, which is responsible for installing fiber in Rappahannock and seven other counties, has assured the county numerous times that all eligible residents will receive service.
Frazier, who declined to offer his support for the payment in the lead up to the meeting, said he couldn’t attend because he had work on site at a government facility. Smith said she did not show up because she “didn’t think there was anything to do” since the body had not received at the time what she deemed to be sufficient assurance from the provider.
Their move left the body without a quorum and impeded its ability to approve on time the county’s first quarterly payment for broadband expansion by Oct. 1, which it was contractually obligated to fulfill after the Board of Supervisors in May entered into an agreement with All Points and a regional authority to finance the project. Both Smith and Frazier, who opposed entering into the contract, have been against the county’s broadband expansion plan for more than a year and were the only two officials in the region to not support proceeding with the project.
Smith and Frazier did attend the Oct. 3 regular Board of Supervisors meeting where the Broadband Authority ultimately approved the payment two days after the deadline — without the two Supervisors’ support. The body also approved all future quarterly payments owed to the company, ensuring that financial obligations toward the project will not be blocked in the future.
But Frazier and Smith’s skipping of the previous meeting contributed to All Points issuing a critical statement admonishing the county for failing to make the payment deadline, saying Rappahannock’s inaction also placed other counties in the broadband expansion agreement at risk. All Points General Counsel Mark Zaruba, in the statement sent to Donehey, threatened to not commence broadband construction in Rappahannock until the county earmarks in full what it owes the company, which it did on Oct. 3.
Frazier, when contacted for comment last week, denied that his behavior was norm breaking and called Donehey not canceling the Sept. 26 meeting “theater” since she knew hours before it began that the body would lack a quorum.
“We are NOT ‘Opposed to broadband expansion,’” he said in a statement, speaking of both himself and Smith. "I am opposed to voting for anything without reading the material first, and especially opposed to voting for anything with nothing to read."
Also contacted for comment, Smith said: “It may surprise you to know I truly believe we should continue to be able to disagree agreeably. Now that the votes are done and the money’s spent, we really need to come together to successfully provide oversight for this $100 million dollar 8-county project.”
Mayer called Smith and Frazier’s actions anti-democratic behavior that erodes trust and civility on the Board of Supervisors. He urged actions to restore good feelings among its members.
A lack of trust among Supervisors could create a vicious cycle wherein members repeatedly cause trouble out of bitterness or polarization and in turn make government more toxic and less efficient, he said.
While county politics have become more divisive in recent years, former Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke said elected Rappahannock officials during his nearly three decade-long tenure often made efforts to get along with one another and strived for congeniality. “Sometimes they had to lick their wounds,” he said. “But they didn’t seem to ever hold it personally against other board members in the fact they were on the losing end of a vote.”
“Most of the board members that I can think of all … when they got whipped, they were gracious. They didn’t strike out at other board members or try to circumvent what the intent of the board obviously was,” Luke said.
Officials learning to compromise and accept defeat is a step that can be taken in working to restore democratic order in government, Mayer said. “It has to be a decision by both the winners and the losers to show grace and charity and a willingness to disagree agreeably,” he said.
“One of the ways you won’t save this is by intensely focusing on blame,” he said.
Kerr called Smith and Frazier’s behavior “unconscionable,” and a reflection of the breaking down of good governance at local levels across Virginia. A former Stafford County School Board member, Kerr likened what happened in Rappahannock to what he described as recent dysfunction on the Spotsylvania County School Board where a slim majority abruptly ousted the superintendent and replaced them with a candidate with no education experience.
“In my mind, it does, like the broadband commission, represent a breakdown in the norms and consensus approach to governance that has, for so long, made local government in our area work so well,” Kerr said of his analogy to the Spotsylvania School Board. “Once the agreement/contract/whatever is agreed to, you don't sabotage it later. That's because the credibility of the county is behind it. Or, that's the goal. Undermine that, and the local government will suffer terribly. And in the longer term the citizens and the taxpayers.”
Several former local county officials interviewed said that because of Rappahannock’s small size, the county is often best served when in partnerships with other localities. Examples include the county’s involvement with the regional jail or its internal communication system that is integrated with neighboring counties.
Missing the broadband payment deadline could have damaged the county’s reputation and its prospects of entering into future agreements with counties that may have lost trust in Rappahannock, they said.
Kerr agreed. “This kind of ‘we lost the vote, but we'll get you later’ behavior is becoming all too common,” he said. “And I worry, if, and we're not there yet, it becomes the norm, that it will make it very difficult for local governments to enter into agreements because it will be difficult to find partners and vendors willing to trust them.”
Former officials also said Smith and Frazier’s move was without precedent in recent county history. They said that while it’s not unusual for meetings to be canceled due to lack of a quorum, there is no recent instance where officials skipped one and in effect — whether intentionally, or not — blocked the approval of a routine payment of the county’s outstanding bills.
Luke, who retired in 2011, said he can’t recall a time during his tenure when elected officials blocked legislation by denying a quorum.
“I’m not aware of any prior board members that ever intentionally skipped a meeting to gain some kind of political advantage,” he said. “In fact, I’m not even sure I can ever recall a meeting where we didn’t have a quorum [with a] printed reason. Generally, the board members were very responsible in coming to meetings,” Luke said, noting exceptions for sick leave or vacation time.
He continued, “Those are sort of justifiable excuses, certainly for an absence, and not with the intent to kind of circumvent what they thought might otherwise happen.”
A former local official and longtime observer of county politics, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, likened Smith and Frazier’s behavior in skipping the meeting to “brinkmanship,” or resorting to extreme measures while risking placing the county in legal crosshairs to get their way politically.
“I really don't know what those two were thinking,” Kerr said of Smith and Frazier. “It was certainly highly irresponsible. They took exception to the overall agreement, lost in the approval vote, and then wanted to delay payments, which in the end put the county at more fiscal risk. As we say in Britain, ‘that's bad form.’”
The county government observer noted that over the years they’ve seen members of the Board of Supervisors skip meetings where they didn’t appear to want to vote on a particular issue and would provide an excuse for not attending, but a key piece of time-sensitive legislation wasn’t stalled because of it.
Donehey could have called a special meeting for the day prior to the deadline, but said she chose to hold it during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 3 to make it as convenient as possible for members of the Broadband Authority to attend. Smith and Frazier could also have skipped another special-called meeting, blocking another quorum (although Smith, when asked, said she wouldn’t have done so).
Donehey declined to be interviewed for this report and Whitson did not return a phone call seeking comment. “I was elected to show up and I will continue to do that. I am not interested in political stunts,” Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney said in a statement. “I am interested in getting work done for folks and for getting folks broadband.”
Recently retired Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish called Smith and Frazier’s blocking of the payment very unusual, but said it was a powerful means to “boycott” the situation. “People do what they do to get what they want,” he said. “And this was an effective way to do that. I’m not really sure what they thought the end result would be. I wonder if they regret doing it? But it’s grandstanding, in a nutshell.”
While the former officials interviewed agree Smith and Frazier’s behavior was norm breaking, unlike the experts, they were reluctant to say it was anti-democratic. Parrish, who retired in 2021, noted that quorum procedures are designed so that meetings can be rescheduled. He called Frazier and Smith’s skipping of the meeting a “legitimate” means of conducting themselves, even if he disavowed it. “You could also say, ‘well, that’s politics,’” Luke said.