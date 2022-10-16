Broadband Authority

The Broadband Authority was unable to officially convene after Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend, Sept. 26, 2022.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

 

Supervisors Christine Smith and Ron Frazier’s decision to skip a Rappahannock County Broadband Authority meeting in September, jeopardizing a contract to expand internet access in the county, reflected an erosion of democratic norms, government experts said.

Tags

Recommended for you