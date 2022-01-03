If county approves participation in regional project, it must get more funds to avoid using taxpayer dollars
As the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors await taking a vote that will determine if the county finalizes a universal broadband project, members are trying to procure funding to avoid using tax dollars to pay for it.
The supervisors still lack the funding needed to cover the outstanding cost of the project. The Board of Supervisors is hedging its bets on obtaining funds from outside sources such as local nonprofits, additional federal stimulus dollars and other local grants to avoid reaching into its general fund — but where the money might come from remains uncertain.
Last week, Rappahannock County was awarded a critical windfall of state funding from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) for the project. But to officially receive the money, the county must enter into a contract with private provider All Points Broadband, and subsequently commit $5.9 million from its own coffers toward the project.
County resident Chuck Akre committed $3.5 million to help fund the county’s portion, and the Board of Supervisors set aside more than $715,000 in federal stimulus funding to go toward the project, should they choose to sign a contract. The county will also receive about $330,000 from the Rappahannock County Public Schools to contribute, leaving about $1.4 million unaccounted for before the county is expected to receive another round of stimulus payments in March of more than $700,000, which still is not enough to cover the project’s remaining total cost.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said he’ll be looking at alternative forms of funding, like turning to local foundations and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for potential grants. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said County Administrator Garrey Curry is drafting a letter to the Warrenton-based philanthropic nonprofit PATH Foundation formally requesting funds for the project.
Whitson said he would also consider hiring an outside consultant to help the Board of Supervisors look for money. “We still have time to fund other sources of funding,” he said. “Any agency and any foundation fully expects the county to put something in. We’ve already committed [more than] $700,000, but the question is, is that enough to attract other funding?”
Donehey has long maintained that taxes will not be increased in the county as a result of the broadband project. “If I understand the citizens that have asked about taxes, they look at the money that's in the general fund as money from their tax dollars,” Donehey said. “I can’t speak for my peers, but I think we’re going to do everything possible to not use money out of the taxpayers pocket.”
At the Sept. 20 Broadband Authority meeting, Frazier said that finding outside sources to completely fund the county’s portion of the project is a “lofty goal,” and that the county will have to use a significant portion of its stimulus money to fund the project, rather than alternatives like infrastructure.
Frazier said earlier last week that he would consider voting in favor of moving forward with All Points, but said he’s concerned about the long-term effects of investing nearly all of the county’s stimulus money into the broadband initiative.
“Will there be a tax increase because the County needs funds for any other reason in the foreseeable future; i.e. Courthouse renovations or new construction, full time EMS or better emergency radio coverage, the funds we allocate towards [All Points Broadband] could have been spent there,” Frazier wrote in an email on Tuesday.
Whitson said the county has been “conservatively budgeting” for the last two years because of the pandemic, and said sales tax revenue from meals and lodging have been some of the highest it’s ever been.
“The broadband project is nearly funded in whole, and there is no reason why we would ever tax citizens to fund it,” Whitson said. “We are quite close to having it funded and we have pandemic relief money and cash on hand to cover that … whatever cash on hand from the county we use will be pretty modest.”
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith did not return a request for comment for this report.