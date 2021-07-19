‘I want my children to be providing broadband to this county’ says new co-owner, Richard Pate
On Monday night Richard Pate confirmed that he and his brother Russell have purchased local wireless internet service Piedmont Broadband from former owner Rich Shoemaker. “Our goal is to become a mission critical utility,” Pate said before the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority. “If there’s lightning, we can’t have massive outages and that’s where we are [now]. There are a number of reasons for that but we have a plan to correct that and we plan to have that 98 percent cleared up in the next 12 months.”
Pate, a managing partner for Intrepid Wireless Networks based in Charlotte, N.C., said he has been involved with Piedmont for four years and officially took over on July 1. He said he hopes to increase broadband speeds and add nearly 900 new subscribers in the next three years, bringing the total subscriptions to roughly 1,500. “And then lastly is security. There’s a number of things we want to do to improve the security of our network.”
He also said he hopes to improve customer service and reach out directly to subscribers who have been experiencing outages.
Piedmont Broadband did not submit a response to the county’s recent request for information (RFI) seeking potential partnerships for state and federal broadband funding. Pate said he studied the request and considered it, but decided it was not a good fit for Piedmont. “The deployment timeline is certainly a big factor there. … the money involved, the timeline and the speeds and some of the challenges we have in our network now — I want to be very careful in what I propose to the authority and the county and what we promise. I want to make sure we deliver on those promises.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.