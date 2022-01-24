The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority on Monday secured a $1 million grant from the Warrenton-based philanthropic PATH Foundation to bring universal broadband to Rappahannock County.
With additional federal stimulus dollars on the way, the grant could significantly reduce the county’s financial burden for the universal broadband project it's weighing whether to enter.
The Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority, which are comprised of the same membership, had been hedging their bets on obtaining funds from outside sources, such as local nonprofits, to help offset the nearly $1.4 million the county would owe for the project while officials await taking a vote that will determine if the county finalizes a contract with private provider All Points Broadband to bring universal internet to Rappahannock County.
Reception of the PATH grant is contingent on the Board of Supervisors entering into a contract with All Points, according to a letter from PATH President and CEO Christy Connolly that was addressed to Broadband Authority and Board of Supervisors Chair Debbie Donehey.
“Make no mistake. The PATH Foundation leadership is excited about this opportunity for the citizens of Rappahannock County,” Connolly said. “We have long been aware of the internet connectivity challenges that detract from the quality of life of Rappahannock residents and businesses.”
She continued, “The lack of internet access has negative impacts on education and access to health care for residents of all ages. Elderly residents are deprived of an important technology that helps them remain connected rather than socially isolated. Many residents who would work from home cannot do so. Through this PATH grant, in combination with other funders, these challenges can be overcome in the near future.”
In December, Rappahannock County was awarded a critical windfall of state funding from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) for the project. But to officially receive the money, the county must enter into the contract with All Points, and subsequently commit $5.9 million of its own toward the project.
On top of the PATH grant, Rappahannock resident Chuck Akre committed $3.5 million to help fund the county’s portion, and the Board of Supervisors set aside more than $715,000 in federal stimulus funding to go toward the project, should they choose to sign a contract.
The county will also receive about $330,000 from the Rappahannock County Public Schools and is expected to receive another round of stimulus payments in March of more than $700,000, $300,000 of which would be enough to fund the county’s end of the project without dipping into its reserves. The Board of Supervisors would have to approve allocating additional stimulus funds to the project.
Donehey did not immediately return a request for comment. The Broadband Authority is scheduled to meet on Monday to further discuss next steps for the county’s potential broadband project.