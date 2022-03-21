The Rappahannock News asked our readers their questions for the company that might be selected to provide universal service to the county
The Rappahannock News asked readers what lingering questions they have about the regional broadband proposal between the county, All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), which could potentially bring universal fiber to eight counties including Rappahannock.
These questions were also sourced in an effort to address repeated assertions from Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith that representatives with All Points and NSVRC are unresponsive or are deliberately withholding information, claims that have fueled efforts on their behalf to kill a project that promises to expand broadband access in an underserved county.
Among the dozens of responses received, the most frequently asked were chosen and edited for length, clarity and sent to All Points CEO Jimmy Carr and NSVRC Executive Director Brandon Davis.
The Rappahannock News instead received a reply from All Points Director of Government Affairs Kyle Rosner. Many of the answers reference the application for state money through Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, which was granted in December after the Board of Supervisors voted to seek funding. That application can be found here. Rosner’s responses are unedited.
Davis wrote in an email last Tuesday that he and Carr were traveling for business and have family matters to attend to, but noted that “many of these questions remain unanswered, under consideration, or hypothetical, so that will complicate our ability to provide sufficient answers, as we previously discussed.” Both have been invited by the Board of Supervisors to attend a meeting to answer questions, but neither showed.
There is currently no timeline for when the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will receive a contract from All Points and NSVRC that’s expected to outline the project’s finer details, but Supervisors must decide by May whether to enter into the legally binding agreement to expand internet access in the county.
Here’s is the Q&A:
Q: How do I know if my address will qualify for fiber service from All Points? What if I’m already served by another company, but am unhappy with the service?
A: Residents can visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com to determine if their address is in the project area, to sign up for project updates, and to pre-register for service. All Points Broadband (APB) will build the network detailed in the successful Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant application.
Editor’s note: Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson has said that those not currently served by Comcast/Xfinity, will qualify for service under the current proposal.
Q: Who will administer the construction contract? What experience do they have with contract administration for similar projects?
A: As described in the publicly available VATI application, APB will be responsible for construction of the last mile network and will engage various vendors and contractors.
Q: If there are problems in carrying out the project, will the state take back the money it granted?
A: Grant funds are paid on a reimbursement basis as construction is completed.
Q: How will All Points address significant supply and labor challenges that are causing delays in projects across many industries?
A: As described in the publicly available VATI application, APB has secured all required materials for the project and is using several large vendors to ensure availability of labor.
Q: What is the duration of the good faith agreement between All Points and the county, which precludes Rappahannock from doing business with other internet service providers?
A: All project participants, including All Points, our three electric utility partners and eight counties have made a good faith commitment to this successful regional project. Each individual County’s participation in the regional project is voluntary.
Q: What regulatory body, if any, has control overseeing broadband rates and service?
A: The rates and services are described in the publicly available VATI application.
Editor’s note: The application lists what the rates are, but does not include if there is a regulatory body overseeing the rates and service. The application states that All Points has committed to maintain the 50/50 mbps service tier at the fixed price of $59.99 for the life of the project, and a one-time $199 installation fee during the first 12 months of availability.
Q: If the county moves forward with the project, when can residents expect installation of fiber lines to begin?
A: APB expects to begin the first customer installations in this regional project within 12 months of final grant award.
Editor’s note: Rosner, in a follow-up correspondence, said this answer is referring to final authorization from the Department of Housing and Community Development to begin paying out to counties money earned from the VATI grant.
Q: When will construction plans and roll-out schedule be reviewed? Can changes be requested?
A: APB will build the network as described in the publicly available VATI application.
Editor’s note: Specific details of the plan will not be available until a contract is presented to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, which there is currently no timeframe for.
Q: How will streets and neighborhoods be prioritized under All Points’ installation plan?
A: Construction sequencing will be determined based on the most efficient approach to completing the entire regional project. Locations that have registered at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com will be notified 30-90 days in advance of when service is expected to be available at their specific location.