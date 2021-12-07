Body places $715,000 on the line to have ‘skin in the game;’ Carney sworn in as Parrish exits
Monday’s meeting also marked Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish’s final one as a member of the body after 13 years of service. Parrish is entering retirement, and his successor Van Carney was sworn in before the meeting began, with his term officially set to start Jan. 1, 2022.
“I cannot wait to get to work, genuinely,” Carney said. “And I am looking forward to getting broadband rolling, … And get the whole county wired up with infrastructure that will genuinely last for decades, which is really critical.”
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to set aside $715,768 — half of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding — to potentially go toward a regional project with All Points Broadband to bring universal broadband coverage to the county. Because the county is not currently in a binding contract with All Points, the funding is not legally appropriated to go toward the project, but the move offers a formal agreement from the body to allocate the money should the contract be approved.
The county will know by the end of this month if it received state funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to help move the project forward. In the meantime, Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said reserving the money demonstrates that the county is “putting skin in the game” before soliciting other donations to help fund the county’s side of the project.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted down the motion, saying he had concerns about specifying All Points Broadband in setting aside the funds because of unanswered questions he has about the project. Rather, he wanted to set the money aside for more general broadband purposes.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith was also hesitant about specifically earmarking the funds for the All Points project, but said she voted in favor of the motion for the sake of fundraising.
“I do not believe an organization that is well respected and wants to stay that way, would be willing to allocate a large sum of money without very specific information,” Donehey said.
If the county receives state funds through VATI, then the Board of Supervisors will receive a contract from All Points Broadband and determine if they should commit county funds to the project. The county would be on the hook for $5.9 million, and Washington resident and developer Chuck Akre has committed $3.5 million to help fund the county’s portion, should they choose to move forward.
The issue of broadband accessibility was highlighted in a public comment period when Geneva Welch, who received her phone and internet service through CenturyLink, had her connection suddenly fail for nearly three weeks. Welch’s husband, Roger Welch, is suffering from Parkinson’s disease and has had to frequently make 911 calls, but wouldn't have been able to during that period should he have needed to.
A recent Rappahannock News report brought the Welchs’ story to light, but Geneva Welch said there are other people in the county with similar stories who still haven’t been heard.
For more details on the published agenda: www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
“Rappahannock shouldn't be known for this kind of thing,” Welch told the Board of Supervisors. “I have a little gallery over there on Main Street and a lady came in this week after she read the [Rappahannock News] article and she said, ‘I'm just gonna move — this is not the place to grow old.’”
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the issue with CenturyLink is partly due to frequent staff turnover and the fact that Rappahannock’s service contact from the company is located in Pennsylvania, making response times to outages extremely slow.
Curry and Donehey recently had a phone call with representatives from CenturyLink, where the company said they would try and send the county a renewed list of contacts for them to elevate concerns.
“Just this last week when myself and Chair Donehey engaged with CenturyLink leaders, the current slate, they told us that their goal is to make repairs in one to two days, and if it weren’t so sad, it was comical that they thought that was what they could do. Because we know that that hasn’t been possible for a very long time,” Curry said.
Rising market value of homes
Wingate Appraisal Services President Don Thomas told the Board of Supervisors that after property reassessments, Rappahannock County saw an overall change of 15.3% in market values for homes in the county.
Thomas said a little more than 100 people appealed their reassessment, and he said those who appealed can expect to be notified of the company’s decision this week. Thomas said they will either notify them of a change to their property reassessment or affirm the existing value given to the property.
The increase in overall property values can be partly attributed to uncertainty of current real estate market conditions, the county’s limited supply of housing during a boom to the market and the fact that the county has not been reassessed since 2016.
Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham said she encourages everyone to look at the data on their website and ensure the details collected about their home are correct. Thomas said they are comfortable with their margin of error, but Graham said she’s made corrections in the past that have to do with clerical errors, like reporting the incorrect numbers of bedrooms or bathrooms in a home.
While the appeal period has closed, property owners can still contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s office and report factual errors they find in their reassessment reports.
“If a taxpayer comes to us with something that they feel is a mistake, we investigate it,” Graham said. “I've made corrections to square footage, number of bathrooms — that requires some kind of proof, but I'm happy to make those changes.”
Members of the Board of Supervisors have made statements in the past assuring taxpayers that an increase in property values might not necessarily mean an increase in property taxes. Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith said at a Candidate Forum in October that the Board will have to lower the tax rates in order to keep taxes low.
“So I'm not going to ignore the obvious, which is a lot of people are concerned and it'll be our job separate from this assessment, as I've explained to people, to set a tax rate hopefully that will result in immaterial changes to tax bills for the majority of citizens,” Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson said.
Body split over reappointment of Community Services Board member
Eve Brooks was reappointed to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board in a 3-2 vote after Frazier brought up statements Brooks made in a private email listserv two years ago about the contentious 2nd Amendment Sanctuary issue voted on in 2019.
While several people praised Brooks during the meeting’s public comment portion for past work she’s done on the Community Services Board, Frazier said Brooks was “disparaging” people who supported the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution — a symbolic move by the Board of Supervisors to reinforce legal ownership of firearms that brought out at the time one of the largest crowds ever to attend a meeting of the body.
In the email thread, Brooks recounted the rowdy and impassioned crowd from the 2019 meeting, and wrote “Underlying the ‘rebellion’ is a fading rural economy, rusty pick-ups and a struggle to survive. The election of 2019 spelled the end [of] a proud Confederate/Republican Virginia, now overwhelmed by urban and suburban Democratic voters.”
Frazier and Smith both voted against Brooks’ reappointment. Parrish argued bringing up her past statements was “inappropriate,” and Whitson said Brooks has a right to freedom of speech.
“I think we all as citizens, including members of this Board, appreciate our right to free speech, and I think we're all adults and can compartmentalize political views from serving the public and serving positions like that,” Whitson said.
Members of the public showed up to encourage the Board of Supervisors to vote to reappoint Brooks, saying she’s poised to become Chair of the Community Services Board, a five-county organization that provides behavioral health and aging services.
Brooks said she thought it was strange for Board of Supervisors members to bring up comments made in a private listserv, but that she’s looking forward to starting her fourth year on the Community Services Board.
“What we've seen is a renewal of rural services to Rappahannock County over these three years, and I think there are lots of opportunities to develop these five counties as really a leader for rural services,” Brooks said. “I would hope to contribute to that in terms of ideas and support."