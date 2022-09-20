The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority continued their Monday meeting to next week after disagreement arose over whether to approve the first round of funding for universal broadband expansion.
During what’s typically routine business of approving county expenditures, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said they would not vote to authorize payment to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) unless All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, assures the authority that their promise of “universal coverage” will include Rappahannock County’s hard-to-reach locations.
Representatives from All Points and the NSVRC have told the body in presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for All Points service.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney both said they were ready on Monday to authorize the payment. But without clear majority support, the chair declined to hold a vote.
The absence of Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who remains out after having suffered a heart attack in July, left the body without a potential tie-breaking vote to approve the payment. Whitson has been a staunch supporter of the All Points coverage proposal, and has emphasized at past meetings the importance of moving forward with the project in a timely manner. Whitson did not immediately return a request for comment.
The first payment for the eight-county broadband expansion project is due Oct. 1 for each locality in the agreement, including Rappahannock. The authority continued the meeting until next Monday, Sept. 26 in the hopes of receiving an answer for Smith and Frazier from All Points and NSVRC on how both will ensure universal broadband coverage in Rappahannock County.
Carney said he did not wish to stall the project. “‘Universal’ only means one thing,” he said. Donehey said she wanted to follow through on the contractual agreement the body entered in May and make the payment.
“We signed the contract, and any contract I sign personally, for my business or whatever, means I'm going to do what I say I'm going to do in that contract, and when a contract has specific dates for payments, I live up to those because that is what I expect of anyone that owes me money,” Donehey, also owner of Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern, said.
She continued, “So to say, we're not going to approve the first payment after we have told the citizens of Rappahannock County that they're going to have fiber to their home is rather embarrassing, as far as I’m concerned.”
Smith and Frazier voted against entering into the eight-county regional agreement in May, making Rappahannock County the only county in the agreement to have Supervisors vote against the project. Both members have voiced skepticism of the project since All Points came forward with the proposal last year.
On Monday, Smith and Frazier said they would not vote in favor of authorizing the first round of payments before they are assured that every resident in Rappahannock County who is not currently served with adequate broadband will be covered by this proposal.
Representatives from All Points and NSVRC have told the body in the past that residents who are currently unserved will be able to receive coverage, no matter their location in the county. If a resident is living in an area that is not being covered by All Points, they can apply for a “special construction charge” and the provider will cover that household if it’s deemed to be unserved.
Smith and Frazier argued that contracts provided by the company that the Supervisors approved do not precisely define “universal coverage.” A review of the contracts did not reveal a straightforward definition of the term outlined by the provider, but the application for state funding written by All Points and NSVRC states multiple times that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.”
The two Supervisors said they want to wait to receive a response from All Points and NSVRC before authorizing the first payment. Smith declined to say how she would respond if the body doesn’t receive an answer by Sept. 26. The body can “cross that bridge when they get to it,” she said.
“I personally don't even want to take this vote, because it's pretty clear how people feel, but I do think we should take the opportunity to get an answer to our question,” Smith said. “I can tell you, I think I'm the only person at this table that worked for a telecommunications company, and if you don't have something in writing, you don't have anything. And I'm sorry to be the one to say it. But that's the bottom line.”
In the All Points and NSVRC application for state funding, both reiterated their commitment to universal coverage for “underserved areas,” which the company has defined in presentations to the body as areas that are not currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds. This includes areas in Rappahannock County where residents have been quoted thousands of dollars for Comcast to deliver service.
“This Region has adopted this project as its collective strategy for achieving universal broadband, and this project will achieve universal coverage for 8 Counties containing more than 18% of the estimated unserved locations remaining in Virginia,” the company outlined in their application.
The Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority, comprised of the same members, voted 3-2 in May in favor of entering into a regional agreement with All Points, NSVRC and eight counties to receive universal, fiber-to-home broadband, which will be deployed by All Points. All Points and NSVRC said residents can expect construction to begin next year. The provider was given a 2025 deadline by the state to complete the project.
The Broadband Authority continued the meeting to Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County courthouse.