After Sunday’s snowstorm, the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority postponed its scheduled Jan. 17 meeting to next week.
The rescheduled meeting will be held Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. Zoom participation will be available, but not guaranteed because of unreliable internet.
In December, Rappahannock County received a state grant through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) for a universal broadband expansion project in the county with private internet provider All Points Broadband.
The county still must decide if it's going to sign a formal contract with All Points to move forward with the project. If the county chooses not to move forward, then they will no longer receive the state funding.
The Broadband Authority will discuss this partnership at next week’s meeting, as well as other funding opportunities to help cover the county’s outstanding $5.9 million for the project.
