Frazier, Smith skip out on Broadband meeting

Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a physical quorum and impeding their ability to vote on the payment before its Oct. 1 deadline.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County is expected to miss its first quarterly payment deadline for regional broadband expansion project after two members were absent from a Broadband Authority meeting on Monday.

The Broadband Authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, will take up the issue at a joint meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, two days past the Oct. 1 quarterly payment deadline for broadband expansion that the county agreed to meet. While Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey could have called a special meeting for Friday, she said on Tuesday she chose to hold it during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting to make it as convenient as possible for members of the Broadband Authority.

