Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a physical quorum and impeding their ability to vote on the payment before its Oct. 1 deadline.
The Broadband Authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, will take up the issue at a joint meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, two days past the Oct. 1 quarterly payment deadline for broadband expansion that the county agreed to meet. While Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey could have called a special meeting for Friday, she said on Tuesday she chose to hold it during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting to make it as convenient as possible for members of the Broadband Authority.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier skipped out on the Sept. 26 Broadband Authority meeting, leaving the body without a physical quorum and unable to vote on the payment. Smith and Frazier encouraged Donehey to continue the Sept. 19 Broadband Authority meeting to this week, but did not give her a reason on why they were not able to attend on Monday.
Smith said in an interview on Tuesday that she would have attended a special-called meeting for later this week to discuss the payment, and that she plans to attend the joint meeting next week. She declined to say whether or not she plans to approve the payment. Frazier on Tuesday did not return a request seeking comment on whether he plans to attend next week’s meeting.
The Board of Supervisors approved 3-2 a contract in May committing funding to the project without pulling from Rappahannock taxpayer dollars. It’s not certain what it means for the county to miss the Oct. 1 deadline to approve the payment.
Donehey expressed concerns last week that the county may face potential legal consequences if they miss the deadline. “The county citizens want and need broadband,” Donehey said. “The Board of Supervisors and the Broadband Authority agreed to a contract that will provide it. Refusing to honor our commitment under that contract can have ramifications well beyond the single agreement.”
County Administrator Garrey Curry said Monday that failing to meet the deadline is not likely to immediately impede the project, but that it may become problematic if the county were to continue missing payment due dates.
Attorney Sharon Pandak, who was hired by the Broadband Authority, had plans to brief the body on Monday about the legal implications of potentially missing the payment deadline. Since the authority did not officially convene, Pandak, who was in attendance on Monday, did not speak.
Monday’s meeting was supposed to be a continuation of a Sept. 19 Broadband Authority meeting after the body could not agree on whether to approve the first round of funding for broadband expansion. Whitson, who remains in recovery from the heart attack, was not able to attend the Sept. 19 meeting, leaving the body without a tie-breaking vote needed to approve the payment. Recent trends show that Frazier and Smith often vote together in the minority against Donehey, Carney and Whitson, especially on matters concerning broadband expansion.
Frazier and Smith said they wouldn’t approve the first payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, that “universal coverage” means residents in the county’s remote corners will receive service. Both Supervisors have been opposed to the broadband project since its inception and were the only two officials in the eight-county agreement to vote against proceeding with a contract with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) and All Points. Their support for the payment is contingent on receiving answers they deem acceptable.
All Points and NSVRC have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the body in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
